Amenities
The Grand Tier lives up to its name, overlooking Lincoln Center on one side, Central Park on the other. Inside The Grand Tier, its public spaces are decorated by acclaimed American designer John Saladino. The sophisticated lobby and vestibules feature a rare French tapestry, vaulted ceiling, silver travertine and marble floors, Italian iron works, and Venetian-style mirrors. Each one, two, or three-bedroom apartment has a beautifully framed door, in an elegant hallway lighted by alabaster fixtures. Amenities at the Grand Tier are unparalleled and define luxury living in the heart of New York City. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location just 4 blocks away.