Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage car charging doorman hot tub lobby package receiving sauna smoke-free community valet service

The Grand Tier lives up to its name, overlooking Lincoln Center on one side, Central Park on the other. Inside The Grand Tier, its public spaces are decorated by acclaimed American designer John Saladino. The sophisticated lobby and vestibules feature a rare French tapestry, vaulted ceiling, silver travertine and marble floors, Italian iron works, and Venetian-style mirrors. Each one, two, or three-bedroom apartment has a beautifully framed door, in an elegant hallway lighted by alabaster fixtures. Amenities at the Grand Tier are unparalleled and define luxury living in the heart of New York City. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location just 4 blocks away.