All apartments in New York
Find more places like Grand Tier.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
Grand Tier
Last updated July 20 2020 at 9:17 AM

Grand Tier

1930 Broadway · (646) 419-3435
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Luxury Apartments
See all

Location

1930 Broadway, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7435 · Avail. Jul 24

$4,496

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 1772 · Avail. now

$6,197

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9121 · Avail. now

$7,498

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 4225 · Avail. now

$9,992

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 9070 · Avail. now

$9,987

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Unit 4204 · Avail. Aug 1

$13,292

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grand Tier.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
car charging
doorman
hot tub
lobby
package receiving
sauna
smoke-free community
valet service
The Grand Tier lives up to its name, overlooking Lincoln Center on one side, Central Park on the other. Inside The Grand Tier, its public spaces are decorated by acclaimed American designer John Saladino. The sophisticated lobby and vestibules feature a rare French tapestry, vaulted ceiling, silver travertine and marble floors, Italian iron works, and Venetian-style mirrors. Each one, two, or three-bedroom apartment has a beautifully framed door, in an elegant hallway lighted by alabaster fixtures. Amenities at the Grand Tier are unparalleled and define luxury living in the heart of New York City. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location just 4 blocks away.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: One month rent when qualified
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs
limit: 1
restrictions: 15 lb max for dog
Parking Details: 24 hour monthly parking available.
Storage Details: Suitcase & bicycle

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grand Tier have any available units?
Grand Tier has 6 units available starting at $4,496 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Grand Tier have?
Some of Grand Tier's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grand Tier currently offering any rent specials?
Grand Tier is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grand Tier pet-friendly?
Yes, Grand Tier is pet friendly.
Does Grand Tier offer parking?
Yes, Grand Tier offers parking.
Does Grand Tier have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grand Tier offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grand Tier have a pool?
Yes, Grand Tier has a pool.
Does Grand Tier have accessible units?
Yes, Grand Tier has accessible units.
Does Grand Tier have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grand Tier has units with dishwashers.
Interested in Grand Tier?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Melar
250 West 93rd Street
New York, NY 10025
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
The Larstrand
227 West 77th Street
New York, NY 10024
140 Riverside Boulevard
140 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10069
Avalon Morningside Park
1 Morningside Dr
New York, NY 10027
Renoir House
225 E 63rd St
New York, NY 10065
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069

Similar Pages

New York 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNew York 2 Bedroom Apartments
New York Luxury ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Apartments
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity