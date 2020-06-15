All apartments in New York
Frank 57 West
Last updated January 31 2020 at 5:22 PM

Frank 57 West

Open Now until 6pm
600 W 58th St · (551) 260-7953
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

600 W 58th St, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 beds, 2 baths, $6095 · Avail. now

$6,095

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
bathtub
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
24hr gym
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
24hr maintenance
bike storage
business center
car charging
cc payments
e-payments
green community
guest parking
key fob access
lobby
online portal
smoke-free community
ULTRA MODERN 3 BED WEST 58TH ST W/D IN UNIT - Property Id: 145806

a handsome zinc-clad 65 unit, 10-storey boutique rental residence offering a selection of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes. FRANK joins the 57 WEST residential superblock that includes VIA 57 WEST and HELENA 57 WEST, creating an oasis in one of New Yorks most dynamic cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Centered around the four core elements of Water, Energy, Air, and Earth FRANK 57 WEST defines green living with an unprecedented vision of sustainability that both respects nature and promotes well-being. Materials and construction have been carefully considered and selected for their resilience and environmental impact. Each aspect of the design has been thoughtfully planned to conserve water, reduce energy needs, and promote the wellness of residents while minimizing the impact on the environment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145806
Property Id 145806

(RLNE5385859)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-26 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: $1,000 - One month's rent
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Frank 57 West have any available units?
Frank 57 West has a unit available for $6,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Frank 57 West have?
Some of Frank 57 West's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Frank 57 West currently offering any rent specials?
Frank 57 West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Frank 57 West pet-friendly?
Yes, Frank 57 West is pet friendly.
Does Frank 57 West offer parking?
Yes, Frank 57 West does offer parking.
Does Frank 57 West have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Frank 57 West offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Frank 57 West have a pool?
No, Frank 57 West does not have a pool.
Does Frank 57 West have accessible units?
Yes, Frank 57 West has accessible units.
Does Frank 57 West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Frank 57 West has units with dishwashers.
