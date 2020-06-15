Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave refrigerator air conditioning hardwood floors bathtub ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly 24hr gym accessible elevator garage parking 24hr maintenance bike storage business center car charging cc payments e-payments green community guest parking key fob access lobby online portal smoke-free community

ULTRA MODERN 3 BED WEST 58TH ST W/D IN UNIT - Property Id: 145806



a handsome zinc-clad 65 unit, 10-storey boutique rental residence offering a selection of 1, 2 and 3 bedroom homes. FRANK joins the 57 WEST residential superblock that includes VIA 57 WEST and HELENA 57 WEST, creating an oasis in one of New Yorks most dynamic cosmopolitan neighborhoods. Centered around the four core elements of Water, Energy, Air, and Earth FRANK 57 WEST defines green living with an unprecedented vision of sustainability that both respects nature and promotes well-being. Materials and construction have been carefully considered and selected for their resilience and environmental impact. Each aspect of the design has been thoughtfully planned to conserve water, reduce energy needs, and promote the wellness of residents while minimizing the impact on the environment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/145806

Property Id 145806



(RLNE5385859)