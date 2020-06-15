All apartments in New York
Find more places like EOS.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
EOS
Last updated April 8 2020 at 9:52 PM

EOS

100 W 31st St · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Chelsea
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

100 W 31st St, New York, NY 10001
Chelsea

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 40F · Avail. now

$4,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
gym
game room
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
24hr concierge
basketball court
bike storage
business center
conference room
e-payments
golf room
green community
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
yoga
EOS Luxury Building 1b1b Sublease starting any time from now to Sep 13th,2020 or a whole year

- Located on the 40th floor with the best lighting and views.
- Consisted of 1 private bedrooms and 1 big bathroom.
- Premier recreation and 24 hours security and doorman.
- Relaxation facilities include a pool, fitness center on the lower level as well as a game room, study room, and entertaining areas on the towers 40th floor with sweeping views of Manhattan.
- The apartment contains a brand new washer/dryer, dishwasher, hardwood floors, kitchens with premium finishes, and fixtures.

Location and Transportation:
- Located at 100 W 31st Street, EOS has a 1-minute walking distance to friendly town, a place contains many friendly restaurants and grocery stores. Macys department store, clothing store like HM store and Nordstrom Racks are very close by, making shopping a very convenient option.

- Stepping out from inside EOS, some of the most desirable neighborhoods await. Electric NoMad, with its mix of restaurants, hotels and boutiques, is at your doorstep. Stroll to Midtown, Bryant Park, the Flatiron District, Chelsea and the Meatpacking District.

- EOS residents are also within 2 minutes walk to the following transit lines: 1, 2, 3, 6, B, D, F, M, N, Q, R, A, C, E, PATH, Amtrak trains and various bus routes.

*About Tenant*: I am students trying to find someone to stay at my APT. I can help you with most of things as I still stay in NYC for the most of the time. Prices can be negotiated depending on your situations.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: Up to one month's rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
fee: $500
limit: 2
restrictions: 1 Dog up to 65 lbs or 2 dogs with a combined weight up to 70 lbs; Some breed restrictions apply
Cats
fee: $200
limit: 2
Parking Details: . . .

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does EOS have any available units?
EOS has a unit available for $4,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does EOS have?
Some of EOS's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is EOS currently offering any rent specials?
EOS isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is EOS pet-friendly?
No, EOS is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does EOS offer parking?
No, EOS does not offer parking.
Does EOS have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, EOS offers units with in unit laundry.
Does EOS have a pool?
Yes, EOS has a pool.
Does EOS have accessible units?
Yes, EOS has accessible units.
Does EOS have units with dishwashers?
Yes, EOS has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for EOS?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
21 West Street
21 West St
New York, NY 10014
71 Broadway
71 Broadway
New York, NY 10004
Riverbank
560 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002
160 Riverside Boulevard
160 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity