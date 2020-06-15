Amenities

in unit laundry golf room granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry air conditioning bathtub extra storage granite counters microwave refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities doorman gym game room pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator on-site laundry 24hr concierge basketball court bike storage business center conference room e-payments golf room green community key fob access lobby media room online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community yoga

EOS Luxury Building 1b1b Sublease starting any time from now to Sep 13th,2020 or a whole year



- Located on the 40th floor with the best lighting and views.

- Consisted of 1 private bedrooms and 1 big bathroom.

- Premier recreation and 24 hours security and doorman.

- Relaxation facilities include a pool, fitness center on the lower level as well as a game room, study room, and entertaining areas on the towers 40th floor with sweeping views of Manhattan.

- The apartment contains a brand new washer/dryer, dishwasher, hardwood floors, kitchens with premium finishes, and fixtures.



Location and Transportation:

- Located at 100 W 31st Street, EOS has a 1-minute walking distance to friendly town, a place contains many friendly restaurants and grocery stores. Macys department store, clothing store like HM store and Nordstrom Racks are very close by, making shopping a very convenient option.



- Stepping out from inside EOS, some of the most desirable neighborhoods await. Electric NoMad, with its mix of restaurants, hotels and boutiques, is at your doorstep. Stroll to Midtown, Bryant Park, the Flatiron District, Chelsea and the Meatpacking District.



- EOS residents are also within 2 minutes walk to the following transit lines: 1, 2, 3, 6, B, D, F, M, N, Q, R, A, C, E, PATH, Amtrak trains and various bus routes.



*About Tenant*: I am students trying to find someone to stay at my APT. I can help you with most of things as I still stay in NYC for the most of the time. Prices can be negotiated depending on your situations.