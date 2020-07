Amenities

in unit laundry golf room granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed elevator garage parking gym on-site laundry cats allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage business center cc payments conference room courtyard doorman e-payments game room golf room key fob access lobby online portal package receiving pool table valet service yoga

Chelsea Landmark is a collection of sophisticated rental apartments located at the intersection of NoMad, Flatiron, and Chelsea. The building provides luxury service with a 24/7 concierge, over 20,000 square feet of custom amenities, and an expansive roof deck to take in the city around. Studios, one bedroom, and two bedroom homes are available.