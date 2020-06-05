Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub granite counters oven range recently renovated smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly 24hr concierge elevator on-site laundry parking garage media room accessible cc payments e-payments lobby package receiving smoke-free community valet service

Located at 211 West 56th Street, Carnegie Mews is in the center of New York's premiere neighborhood for entertainment and art- just steps from Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the theater district and Central Park. The 36-story tower is comprised of 396 units in studio and one-bedroom configurations with spacious living rooms, large windows, and beautifully appointed kitchens with full appliances. The building features 24-hour concierge, dry cleaning services, laundry room, and garage. Qualifications Include:40X the monthly rent in annual income80 X the monthly rent for guarantors (Tri-State only)Insurerent Accepted No walls, No dogs,Cats are okay