Home
/
New York, NY
/
Carnegie Mews
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:01 PM

Carnegie Mews

Open Now until 6pm
211 West 56th Street · (732) 365-0481
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

211 West 56th Street, New York, NY 10106
Theater District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 5F · Avail. Aug 1

$2,300

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 20B · Avail. now

$2,450

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 5G · Avail. Aug 1

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 7A · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 15E · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carnegie Mews.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr concierge
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
accessible
cc payments
e-payments
lobby
package receiving
smoke-free community
valet service
Located at 211 West 56th Street, Carnegie Mews is in the center of New York's premiere neighborhood for entertainment and art- just steps from Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the theater district and Central Park. The 36-story tower is comprised of 396 units in studio and one-bedroom configurations with spacious living rooms, large windows, and beautifully appointed kitchens with full appliances. The building features 24-hour concierge, dry cleaning services, laundry room, and garage. Qualifications Include:40X the monthly rent in annual income80 X the monthly rent for guarantors (Tri-State only)Insurerent Accepted No walls, No dogs,Cats are okay

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 applicant, $100 guarantor $35 occupant
Deposit: Varies depending on credit and income 1-3 months
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats
Cats
limit: 1
Parking Details: Separate contract with the parking company.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Carnegie Mews have any available units?
Carnegie Mews has 7 units available starting at $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Carnegie Mews have?
Some of Carnegie Mews's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carnegie Mews currently offering any rent specials?
Carnegie Mews is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carnegie Mews pet-friendly?
Yes, Carnegie Mews is pet friendly.
Does Carnegie Mews offer parking?
Yes, Carnegie Mews offers parking.
Does Carnegie Mews have units with washers and dryers?
No, Carnegie Mews does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Carnegie Mews have a pool?
No, Carnegie Mews does not have a pool.
Does Carnegie Mews have accessible units?
Yes, Carnegie Mews has accessible units.
Does Carnegie Mews have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carnegie Mews has units with dishwashers.

