Barclay Tower
Barclay Tower

10 Barclay Street · (646) 980-4900
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10 Barclay Street, New York, NY 10007
Tribeca

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 269 · Avail. now

$3,500

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 6812 · Avail. now

$4,021

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 8076 · Avail. now

$5,147

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1344 · Avail. now

$5,508

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 6671 · Avail. now

$7,171

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 7970 · Avail. now

$7,939

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Barclay Tower.

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
gym
pool
air conditioning
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
clubhouse
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
garage
lobby
yoga
parking
24hr concierge
The impressive 58-story Barclay Tower is the most luxurious apartment building in Tribeca - if not the entire city. Top to bottom, every detail speaks of quality, from its grand three-story Colonnade entrance, to it's sophisticated lobby featuring barrel-vaulted ceilings, Aquamarina marble floors bordered with hand-crafted mosaic stone, French chiseled limestone walls and cornices, plus tranquil seating areas of Japanese Tamo and Teak. Unparalleled amenities and service includes 24-hour attentive staff and concierge hotline. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location less than 1 block away.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Barclay Tower have any available units?
Barclay Tower has 9 units available starting at $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Barclay Tower have?
Some of Barclay Tower's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Barclay Tower currently offering any rent specials?
Barclay Tower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Barclay Tower pet-friendly?
No, Barclay Tower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does Barclay Tower offer parking?
Yes, Barclay Tower offers parking.
Does Barclay Tower have units with washers and dryers?
No, Barclay Tower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Barclay Tower have a pool?
Yes, Barclay Tower has a pool.
Does Barclay Tower have accessible units?
No, Barclay Tower does not have accessible units.
Does Barclay Tower have units with dishwashers?
No, Barclay Tower does not have units with dishwashers.
