Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities clubhouse doorman elevator gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill garage lobby yoga parking 24hr concierge

The impressive 58-story Barclay Tower is the most luxurious apartment building in Tribeca - if not the entire city. Top to bottom, every detail speaks of quality, from its grand three-story Colonnade entrance, to it's sophisticated lobby featuring barrel-vaulted ceilings, Aquamarina marble floors bordered with hand-crafted mosaic stone, French chiseled limestone walls and cornices, plus tranquil seating areas of Japanese Tamo and Teak. Unparalleled amenities and service includes 24-hour attentive staff and concierge hotline. Our residents can now take advantage of the Citi Bike bike-sharing program with a convenient location less than 1 block away.