Amenities
Aire is an inspired, soaring, 43-story glass residential tower at the heart of the Upper West Side. Amenities include a private courtyard, an indoor childrens playroom and outdoor play area, a private party and event deck, fitness center, rehearsal rooms, a conference room, reading room, on-site parking and an expansive, private park. The buildings unique shape and set-back from adjacent buildings combined with curtain wall floor-to-ceiling glass offer stunning vistas in every direction. Residences range from studios to three bedroom plus, some terraces and balconies, and are beautifully detailed. Located at 200 West 67th Street at Amsterdam Avenue, AIRE is just steps from Lincoln Center and Julliard; Time Warner Center, Central Park and The Hudson; fine restaurants, destination shopping, conveniences, and mass transit.