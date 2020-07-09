All apartments in New York
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

Aire

Open Now until 6pm
200 West 67th Street · (646) 798-5616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

200 West 67th Street, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 9J · Avail. now

$2,815

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 9H · Avail. now

$3,100

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 15D · Avail. now

$3,470

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit 8B · Avail. now

$3,510

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 11L · Avail. now

$4,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 30H · Avail. now

$4,445

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 16F · Avail. now

$5,571

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 36C · Avail. now

$7,800

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 33B · Avail. now

$9,255

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

3 Bedrooms

Unit 39E · Avail. now

$9,946

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Unit 23G · Avail. now

$9,970

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Aire.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
elevator
garage
parking
on-site laundry
24hr concierge
24hr laundry
bike storage
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
doorman
e-payments
internet access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
piano room
smoke-free community
valet service
Aire is an inspired, soaring, 43-story glass residential tower at the heart of the Upper West Side. Amenities include a private courtyard, an indoor childrens playroom and outdoor play area, a private party and event deck, fitness center, rehearsal rooms, a conference room, reading room, on-site parking and an expansive, private park. The buildings unique shape and set-back from adjacent buildings combined with curtain wall floor-to-ceiling glass offer stunning vistas in every direction. Residences range from studios to three bedroom plus, some terraces and balconies, and are beautifully detailed. Located at 200 West 67th Street at Amsterdam Avenue, AIRE is just steps from Lincoln Center and Julliard; Time Warner Center, Central Park and The Hudson; fine restaurants, destination shopping, conveniences, and mass transit.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.75x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $100 per person, $35 per occupant
Deposit: up to one month's rent + security deposit (one month rent), surety bond: $87.50 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $750 deposit elevator fee: $100 studio, $150 1br, $200 2br, $300 3br
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: IKON Parking Garage $559/month.
Storage Details: 5x3x4 cage $50/month, bike storage $15/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Aire have any available units?
Aire has 16 units available starting at $2,815 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does Aire have?
Some of Aire's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Aire currently offering any rent specials?
Aire is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Aire pet-friendly?
No, Aire is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does Aire offer parking?
Yes, Aire offers parking.
Does Aire have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Aire offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Aire have a pool?
No, Aire does not have a pool.
Does Aire have accessible units?
No, Aire does not have accessible units.
Does Aire have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Aire has units with dishwashers.
