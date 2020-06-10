939 2ND AVE.

Amenities

Brand new 4 bedroom renovation available for July 1 occupancy. Apartment features East & West exposure, 2 balconies, 2 marble bathrooms, washer & dryer, and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, and dishwasher. Unit is accented by wide plank oak flooring, exposed brick, and recessed pinpoint halogen lighting.Located within Midtown East, the apartment is near great shopping and restaurants. Short walk to public transportation including the 6, E, & M subway lines in addition to the M15 Select bus Service.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease! CROMAN6020