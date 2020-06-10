All apartments in New York
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

939 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Brand new 4 bedroom renovation available for July 1 occupancy. Apartment features East & West exposure, 2 balconies, 2 marble bathrooms, washer & dryer, and granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, wine cooler, and dishwasher. Unit is accented by wide plank oak flooring, exposed brick, and recessed pinpoint halogen lighting.Located within Midtown East, the apartment is near great shopping and restaurants. Short walk to public transportation including the 6, E, & M subway lines in addition to the M15 Select bus Service.Please call for access. 212-228-9300Currently offering 1 month free on a 13 month lease or 2 months free on a 24 month lease! CROMAN6020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 939 2ND AVE. have any available units?
939 2ND AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 939 2ND AVE. have?
Some of 939 2ND AVE.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 939 2ND AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
939 2ND AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 939 2ND AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 939 2ND AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 939 2ND AVE. offer parking?
No, 939 2ND AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 939 2ND AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 939 2ND AVE. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 939 2ND AVE. have a pool?
No, 939 2ND AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 939 2ND AVE. have accessible units?
No, 939 2ND AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 939 2ND AVE. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 939 2ND AVE. has units with dishwashers.
