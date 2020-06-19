All apartments in New York
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:16 AM

934 Eighth Avenue

934 8th Avenue · (212) 292-4338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

934 8th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Theater District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 1B · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
media room
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
media room
Location, location, location! A must-see , 2 blocks from Columbus Circle and Central Park. Studio in classic pre-war walk-up building, one flight up. Hardwood floor, exposed brick, decorative fireplace, kitchenette, full bath, 2 closets. Live-in super- 2 blocks to Wholefood, Time Warner Center and Central Park. Subway lines: N, R & Q and 1, A, C, B & D. Close to all: restaurants, Theatre district, Times Square, Hell's kitchen. Text or email: Jeanne @ 917-407-8800 or jyoung@eastmarkrealty.com for appointments to view. Available August 1, 2015.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 934 Eighth Avenue have any available units?
934 Eighth Avenue has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 934 Eighth Avenue have?
Some of 934 Eighth Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 934 Eighth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
934 Eighth Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 934 Eighth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 934 Eighth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 934 Eighth Avenue offer parking?
No, 934 Eighth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 934 Eighth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 934 Eighth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 934 Eighth Avenue have a pool?
No, 934 Eighth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 934 Eighth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 934 Eighth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 934 Eighth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 934 Eighth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
