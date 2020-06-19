934 Eighth Avenue

Amenities
Location, location, location! A must-see , 2 blocks from Columbus Circle and Central Park. Studio in classic pre-war walk-up building, one flight up. Hardwood floor, exposed brick, decorative fireplace, kitchenette, full bath, 2 closets. Live-in super- 2 blocks to Wholefood, Time Warner Center and Central Park. Subway lines: N, R & Q and 1, A, C, B & D. Close to all: restaurants, Theatre district, Times Square, Hell's kitchen. Text or email: Jeanne @ 917-407-8800 or jyoung@eastmarkrealty.com for appointments to view. Available August 1, 2015.