Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning elevator doorman

Newly renovated 1250 sq foot two bed, one bath in the heart of Union Square. A rare find for the neighborhood, this elegant home features open chef kitchens, high end condo finishes, open chef kitchens, high ceilings, brand new city windows, central air and washer/dryer.



Brand new from top to bottom, you will be the first to live in this stunning Landmark Pre-war conversion. 9 East 16th street has been meticulously renovated with no detail spared. Featuring a virtual doorman and package room, brand new elevator, along with sleek new hallways and lobby.



Pets allowed with approval.



Square Footage is Approx,Two Months Free Rent on Two Year Lease Limited Time Only!!!



