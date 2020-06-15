All apartments in New York
Find more places like 9 East 16th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
9 East 16th Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:06 PM

9 East 16th Street

9 East 16th Street · (646) 262-1882
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9 East 16th Street, New York, NY 10003
Union Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-A · Avail. now

$7,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
elevator
lobby
Newly renovated 1250 sq foot two bed, one bath in the heart of Union Square. A rare find for the neighborhood, this elegant home features open chef kitchens, high end condo finishes, open chef kitchens, high ceilings, brand new city windows, central air and washer/dryer.

Brand new from top to bottom, you will be the first to live in this stunning Landmark Pre-war conversion. 9 East 16th street has been meticulously renovated with no detail spared. Featuring a virtual doorman and package room, brand new elevator, along with sleek new hallways and lobby.

Pets allowed with approval.

Square Footage is Approx,Two Months Free Rent on Two Year Lease Limited Time Only!!!

Newly renovated 1250 sq foot two bed, one bath in the heart of Union Square. A rare find for the neighborhood, this elegant home features open chef kitchens, high end condo finishes, open chef kitchens, high ceilings, brand new sound proof city windows, central air and washer/dryer.

Brand new from top to bottom, you will be the first to live in this stunning Landmark Pre-war conversion. 9 East 16th street has been meticulously renovated with no detail spared. Featuring a virtual doorman and package room, brand new elevator, along with sleek new hallways and lobby.

Pets allowed with approval.

Square Footage is Approx

*Listed rent is net effective price on 27mo lease with 2 months free

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 East 16th Street have any available units?
9 East 16th Street has a unit available for $7,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 9 East 16th Street have?
Some of 9 East 16th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 East 16th Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 East 16th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 East 16th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9 East 16th Street is pet friendly.
Does 9 East 16th Street offer parking?
No, 9 East 16th Street does not offer parking.
Does 9 East 16th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 East 16th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 East 16th Street have a pool?
No, 9 East 16th Street does not have a pool.
Does 9 East 16th Street have accessible units?
No, 9 East 16th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 East 16th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 East 16th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9 East 16th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

One Columbus Place
1 Columbus Avenue
New York, NY 10019
Carnegie Mews
211 West 56th Street
New York, NY 10106
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
West 96th
750 Columbus Ave
New York, NY 10025
Murray Hill Tower
245 E 40th St
New York, NY 10016
The Sutton Collection - 404/405 East 55 Street
404 East 55th Street
New York, NY 10022

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity