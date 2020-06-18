888 2nd Ave C20

Amenities
Sun Kissed 3BR/2BA+Terrace in a Doorman Building - Property Id: 294408
Available Immediately~Midtown East
****NO FEE****
A beautiful three-bedroom apartment with two full bathrooms. This lovely unit features stainless steel kitchen appliances, built-in microwave, dishwasher, hardwood floors, plenty of closet space, and two private terraces overlooking Midtown East.
Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294408
Property Id 294408
(RLNE5832519)