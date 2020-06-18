All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

888 2nd Ave C20

888 2nd Avenue · (281) 763-9523
Location

888 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10017
Midtown East

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit C20 · Avail. now

$7,595

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
dogs allowed
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
doorman
gym
Sun Kissed 3BR/2BA+Terrace in a Doorman Building - Property Id: 294408

Available Immediately~Midtown East

****NO FEE****

A beautiful three-bedroom apartment with two full bathrooms. This lovely unit features stainless steel kitchen appliances, built-in microwave, dishwasher, hardwood floors, plenty of closet space, and two private terraces overlooking Midtown East.

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294408
Property Id 294408

(RLNE5832519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 888 2nd Ave C20 have any available units?
888 2nd Ave C20 has a unit available for $7,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 888 2nd Ave C20 have?
Some of 888 2nd Ave C20's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 888 2nd Ave C20 currently offering any rent specials?
888 2nd Ave C20 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 888 2nd Ave C20 pet-friendly?
Yes, 888 2nd Ave C20 is pet friendly.
Does 888 2nd Ave C20 offer parking?
No, 888 2nd Ave C20 does not offer parking.
Does 888 2nd Ave C20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 888 2nd Ave C20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 888 2nd Ave C20 have a pool?
No, 888 2nd Ave C20 does not have a pool.
Does 888 2nd Ave C20 have accessible units?
No, 888 2nd Ave C20 does not have accessible units.
Does 888 2nd Ave C20 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 888 2nd Ave C20 has units with dishwashers.
