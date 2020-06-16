863 Ninth Ave

Amenities

garage gym bocce court media room

Unit Amenities Property Amenities bocce court gym parking garage media room

863 NINTH AVENUE PRIME CORNER OPPORTUNITY. Retail/restaurant space with highly visible full wraparound frontage. 3,500 SF. Can be combined with 867 Ninth Avenue for a total of 7,000 SF. Fully vented. Space is gutted and can be combined with fully built restaurant space next door. Highlights: Corner space with full wrap around frontage. Incredible visibility in Hells kitchen in very close proximity to Columbus Circle, Central Park and Theater District. Near public transportation (1, A, C, B, D, N, Q, R and W trains).Parking garage in building.Full size lower level.Neighbors include The Shops at Columbus Circle, Nordstrom, Haru, Bar Veloce, Chase Bank, UPS Store, Birch Coffee, Planet Fitness, Bocca Di Bacco, The Ailey Studios. Call/email for more information about 863 Ninth Avenue today.