Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

863 Ninth Ave

863 9th Avenue · (646) 823-5544
Location

863 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit RETAIL · Avail. now

$58,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

garage
gym
bocce court
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
parking
garage
media room
863 NINTH AVENUE PRIME CORNER OPPORTUNITY. Retail/restaurant space with highly visible full wraparound frontage. 3,500 SF. Can be combined with 867 Ninth Avenue for a total of 7,000 SF. Fully vented. Space is gutted and can be combined with fully built restaurant space next door. Highlights: Corner space with full wrap around frontage. Incredible visibility in Hells kitchen in very close proximity to Columbus Circle, Central Park and Theater District. Near public transportation (1, A, C, B, D, N, Q, R and W trains).Parking garage in building.Full size lower level.Neighbors include The Shops at Columbus Circle, Nordstrom, Haru, Bar Veloce, Chase Bank, UPS Store, Birch Coffee, Planet Fitness, Bocca Di Bacco, The Ailey Studios. Call/email for more information about 863 Ninth Avenue today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 863 Ninth Ave have any available units?
863 Ninth Ave has a unit available for $58,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 863 Ninth Ave have?
Some of 863 Ninth Ave's amenities include garage, gym, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 863 Ninth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
863 Ninth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 863 Ninth Ave pet-friendly?
No, 863 Ninth Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 863 Ninth Ave offer parking?
Yes, 863 Ninth Ave does offer parking.
Does 863 Ninth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 863 Ninth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 863 Ninth Ave have a pool?
No, 863 Ninth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 863 Ninth Ave have accessible units?
No, 863 Ninth Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 863 Ninth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 863 Ninth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
