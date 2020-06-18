86 William st

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Take a quick preview of this MAGNIFICENT & SPACIOUS apartmentExperience LUXURY LIVING in this 4 BR convertible apartment and 2 full Baths with stunning views.- Gorgeous finishes - Kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and Granite Countertops - High ceilings - Hardwood floors - Stunning bathrooms - Pets allowedLocation >> vibrant Financial District, one of the most most sought after neighborhoods in the city. The area offers fine dining, endless shopping, unlimited nightlife activities, and easy commute with multiple trains (1,2,3,4,5,6,A,C,E,J,M,Z).**Net effective rent advertisedDIAL ME UP TODAYTHIS UNIT WON'T LAST mrgnyc392722