86 William st
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:13 PM

86 William st

86 William Street · (646) 327-0792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

86 William Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Take a quick preview of this MAGNIFICENT & SPACIOUS apartmentExperience LUXURY LIVING in this 4 BR convertible apartment and 2 full Baths with stunning views.- Gorgeous finishes - Kitchen with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and Granite Countertops - High ceilings - Hardwood floors - Stunning bathrooms - Pets allowedLocation >> vibrant Financial District, one of the most most sought after neighborhoods in the city. The area offers fine dining, endless shopping, unlimited nightlife activities, and easy commute with multiple trains (1,2,3,4,5,6,A,C,E,J,M,Z).**Net effective rent advertisedDIAL ME UP TODAYTHIS UNIT WON'T LAST mrgnyc392722

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86 William st have any available units?
86 William st doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 86 William st have?
Some of 86 William st's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 86 William st currently offering any rent specials?
86 William st isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86 William st pet-friendly?
Yes, 86 William st is pet friendly.
Does 86 William st offer parking?
No, 86 William st does not offer parking.
Does 86 William st have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86 William st does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86 William st have a pool?
No, 86 William st does not have a pool.
Does 86 William st have accessible units?
No, 86 William st does not have accessible units.
Does 86 William st have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 86 William st has units with dishwashers.
