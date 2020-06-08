All apartments in New York
86-88 STANTON ST.
Last updated May 25 2020 at 8:15 PM

86-88 STANTON ST.

86 Stanton St · (718) 288-0810
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

86 Stanton St, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Apartment Highlights:- Bedrooms fit Queen Sized Beds, a Desk and a Dresser- Living Room Fits 3 Seater Couch, TV and a Table- Hardwood Flooring Throughout- Large Windows In Every Room Allowing for tons of Natural Sunlight- Fully Equipped Separate Kitchen W/Breakfast Bar - White Tiled Bathroom- Heat and Hot Water includedContact Info:Name: Raymond Gani Cell: 718-288-0810 ( Call/Text Bet. 8am-12am )Email: rgani@misrahirealty.comWebsite: www.misrahirealty.comAbout the LES:The Lower East Side is a young hip neighborhood yet classic. This location is the destination to some of the best bars and restaurants in NYC. Additionally you will be conveniently located next to easy transportation, such as the B,D,F,M,J,Z and 6 trains.WHAT MORE DO I HAVE AVAILABLE? We have been around for more than 25 years. We represent 70 buildings in LES, SoHO, NoHo, UES, East Village, West Village and Tribeca. Prices start at $1800-$8000. Misrahi7815

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 86-88 STANTON ST. have any available units?
86-88 STANTON ST. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 86-88 STANTON ST. currently offering any rent specials?
86-88 STANTON ST. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 86-88 STANTON ST. pet-friendly?
No, 86-88 STANTON ST. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 86-88 STANTON ST. offer parking?
No, 86-88 STANTON ST. does not offer parking.
Does 86-88 STANTON ST. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 86-88 STANTON ST. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 86-88 STANTON ST. have a pool?
No, 86-88 STANTON ST. does not have a pool.
Does 86-88 STANTON ST. have accessible units?
No, 86-88 STANTON ST. does not have accessible units.
Does 86-88 STANTON ST. have units with dishwashers?
No, 86-88 STANTON ST. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 86-88 STANTON ST. have units with air conditioning?
No, 86-88 STANTON ST. does not have units with air conditioning.
