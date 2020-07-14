All apartments in New York
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

857 Ninth Avenue

857 9th Avenue · (646) 509-6205
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

857 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,146

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
NO BOARD APPROVAL! ONE MONTH FREE! TENANT PAYS 2146 ON 13 MONTH LEASE. One bed in the heart of Hell's Kitchen. The outstanding location makes it very convenient to commute anywhere in the city. The apartment boasts a large living room, 11 foot loft like ceilings, closet space, and over sized windows. The bedroom is large enough to fit a full bed with night stand. The kitchen has all white appliances, and opens to the living room. The bathroom is spacious with updated fixtures. Exposed brick, track lighting, and hardwood floors add a touch of character to the space. The apartment is on the ground floor and faces the back of the building and is very quiet. Centrally located near Columbus Circle for A,B,C,D and 1 train. Step out of your apartment into dining, night life, and entertainment. This is a great one bed deal not to be missed. Easy and flexible showing by appointment.

RENT SHOWN IS NET EFFECTIVE. GROSS RENT IS 2325. TENANT PAYS 2146 PER MONTH ON 13 MONTH LEASE.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 857 Ninth Avenue have any available units?
857 Ninth Avenue has a unit available for $2,146 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 857 Ninth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
857 Ninth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 857 Ninth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 857 Ninth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 857 Ninth Avenue offer parking?
No, 857 Ninth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 857 Ninth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 857 Ninth Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 857 Ninth Avenue have a pool?
No, 857 Ninth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 857 Ninth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 857 Ninth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 857 Ninth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 857 Ninth Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 857 Ninth Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 857 Ninth Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
