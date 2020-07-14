857 Ninth Avenue

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

NO BOARD APPROVAL! ONE MONTH FREE! TENANT PAYS 2146 ON 13 MONTH LEASE. One bed in the heart of Hell's Kitchen. The outstanding location makes it very convenient to commute anywhere in the city. The apartment boasts a large living room, 11 foot loft like ceilings, closet space, and over sized windows. The bedroom is large enough to fit a full bed with night stand. The kitchen has all white appliances, and opens to the living room. The bathroom is spacious with updated fixtures. Exposed brick, track lighting, and hardwood floors add a touch of character to the space. The apartment is on the ground floor and faces the back of the building and is very quiet. Centrally located near Columbus Circle for A,B,C,D and 1 train. Step out of your apartment into dining, night life, and entertainment. This is a great one bed deal not to be missed. Easy and flexible showing by appointment.



RENT SHOWN IS NET EFFECTIVE. GROSS RENT IS 2325. TENANT PAYS 2146 PER MONTH ON 13 MONTH LEASE.