85 John St
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM
85 John St
85 John Street
No Longer Available
Location
85 John Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District
Amenities
garage
gym
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
$2695 studio in Financial District!
DoormanGymElevatorParking GarageStorage Available
If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 85 John St have any available units?
85 John St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
What amenities does 85 John St have?
Some of 85 John St's amenities include garage, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 85 John St currently offering any rent specials?
85 John St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 John St pet-friendly?
No, 85 John St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New York
.
Does 85 John St offer parking?
Yes, 85 John St offers parking.
Does 85 John St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 John St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 John St have a pool?
No, 85 John St does not have a pool.
Does 85 John St have accessible units?
No, 85 John St does not have accessible units.
Does 85 John St have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 John St does not have units with dishwashers.
