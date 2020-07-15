All apartments in New York
Find more places like 85 John St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
85 John St
Last updated July 10 2020 at 8:50 PM

85 John St

85 John Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Financial District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

85 John Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Amenities

garage
gym
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
gym
parking
garage
$2695 studio in Financial District!

DoormanGymElevatorParking GarageStorage Available

If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 John St have any available units?
85 John St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 John St have?
Some of 85 John St's amenities include garage, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 John St currently offering any rent specials?
85 John St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 John St pet-friendly?
No, 85 John St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 85 John St offer parking?
Yes, 85 John St offers parking.
Does 85 John St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 85 John St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 John St have a pool?
No, 85 John St does not have a pool.
Does 85 John St have accessible units?
No, 85 John St does not have accessible units.
Does 85 John St have units with dishwashers?
No, 85 John St does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Monterey at Park
30 Park Avenue
New York, NY 10016
Eleventh and Third Apartments
200 E 11th St
New York, NY 10003
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
AVA High Line
525 W 28th St
New York, NY 10001
Henry Hall
515 West 38th Street
New York, NY 10018
433 West 21st Street
433 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10011
800 Sixth
800 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Park Towers South
315 W 57th St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYBronx, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideChelsea
Hell's KitchenMidtown EastFinancial District
Washington HeightsHarlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College