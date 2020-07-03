84 Orchard St

Amenities
84 Orchard Street, Apartment 1 - between Broome and Grand Street
MASSIVE FLOOR-THROUGH LOFT with BEDROOM ALCOVE - WASHER/DRYER - PRIME LOWER EAST SIDE!
*Virtual Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*
Apartment Details:
-Newly Renovated Apartment
-Massive Floor-Through Loft Space
-Brand New Stainless Steel Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!
-Breakfast Island with Marble Counter-top
-High Ceilings
-Huge West and East Facing Windows
-Charming Tin Ceilings
-Great Natural Light
-Washer/Dryer
-Queen Size Bedroom Sleeping Alcove - Western Sunlight
-Hardwood Floors
-Overhead and Recessed Lighting
-Renovated Bathroom with Bathtub and Sink Vanity
Building Details:
-Private Walk-Up Building
-Floor-Through Apartments
-Responsive Management
-Online Rent Payment System
-Local Super
-Voice Intercom System
Transportation: B, D, F, M, J, Z, 6, M15