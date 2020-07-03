All apartments in New York
84 Orchard St

84 Orchard Street · (516) 225-7739
Location

84 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002
Lower East Side

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 · Avail. now

$4,750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

Property Amenities
84 Orchard Street, Apartment 1 - between Broome and Grand Street

MASSIVE FLOOR-THROUGH LOFT with BEDROOM ALCOVE - WASHER/DRYER - PRIME LOWER EAST SIDE!

*Virtual Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*

Apartment Details:
-Newly Renovated Apartment
-Massive Floor-Through Loft Space
-Brand New Stainless Steel Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!
-Breakfast Island with Marble Counter-top
-High Ceilings
-Huge West and East Facing Windows
-Charming Tin Ceilings
-Great Natural Light
-Washer/Dryer
-Queen Size Bedroom Sleeping Alcove - Western Sunlight
-Hardwood Floors
-Overhead and Recessed Lighting
-Renovated Bathroom with Bathtub and Sink Vanity

Building Details:
-Private Walk-Up Building
-Floor-Through Apartments
-Responsive Management
-Online Rent Payment System
-Local Super
-Voice Intercom System

Transportation: B, D, F, M, J, Z, 6, M15

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 84 Orchard St have any available units?
84 Orchard St has a unit available for $4,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 84 Orchard St have?
Some of 84 Orchard St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 84 Orchard St currently offering any rent specials?
84 Orchard St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 84 Orchard St pet-friendly?
No, 84 Orchard St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 84 Orchard St offer parking?
No, 84 Orchard St does not offer parking.
Does 84 Orchard St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 84 Orchard St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 84 Orchard St have a pool?
No, 84 Orchard St does not have a pool.
Does 84 Orchard St have accessible units?
No, 84 Orchard St does not have accessible units.
Does 84 Orchard St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 84 Orchard St has units with dishwashers.
