Last updated July 18 2020 at 11:10 PM

826 Ninth Avenue

826 9th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

826 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
coffee bar
doorman
This charming one-bedroom apartment is located in Hell's Kitchen with tons of restaurants, bars, and coffee shops around. Columbus Circus, Whole Foods and Central Park are located only a few blocks from the building. Easy access to Port Authority, Times Square, and major transportation centers.

The apartment features recessed lighting, exposed brick, and hardwood floors throughout. Ample closet space and recently renovated bathroom. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Washer/dryer in unit. This apartment a must-see!

Well maintained building with a virtual doorman. Call/text/email me today to schedule a showing or for more information!

* Advertised price is net effective rent based on incentives *

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 826 Ninth Avenue have any available units?
826 Ninth Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 826 Ninth Avenue have?
Some of 826 Ninth Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 826 Ninth Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
826 Ninth Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 826 Ninth Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 826 Ninth Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 826 Ninth Avenue offer parking?
No, 826 Ninth Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 826 Ninth Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 826 Ninth Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 826 Ninth Avenue have a pool?
No, 826 Ninth Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 826 Ninth Avenue have accessible units?
No, 826 Ninth Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 826 Ninth Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 826 Ninth Avenue has units with dishwashers.
