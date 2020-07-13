826 Ninth Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel coffee bar

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities coffee bar doorman

This charming one-bedroom apartment is located in Hell's Kitchen with tons of restaurants, bars, and coffee shops around. Columbus Circus, Whole Foods and Central Park are located only a few blocks from the building. Easy access to Port Authority, Times Square, and major transportation centers.



The apartment features recessed lighting, exposed brick, and hardwood floors throughout. Ample closet space and recently renovated bathroom. The kitchen comes equipped with stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. Washer/dryer in unit. This apartment a must-see!



Well maintained building with a virtual doorman. Call/text/email me today to schedule a showing or for more information!



* Advertised price is net effective rent based on incentives *