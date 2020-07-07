820 Riverside Drive

Amenities

Excellent for co-workers or Students. This is a 5 Bed / 2.5 Bath in WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, COLUMBIA MEDICAL and PRESBYTERIAN HOSPITAL Area, NEWLY RENOVATED, Apartment at the Second Floor Overlooks Courtyard. This unit has been Completely Gut renovated. Large living room, Stainless Steel appliances/Granite Chefs Island Kitchen with Microwave, Dishwasher, Renovated Bath with 6-Jet Shower Heads, AC & TV Included, Heat & Hot Water Included, Pet-Friendly, Live-In Super, Closets in every Room, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Street Parking, Access to Several Subways (A/B/C/D etc.)