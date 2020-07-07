All apartments in New York
New York, NY
820 Riverside Drive
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:28 PM

820 Riverside Drive

820 Riverside Drive · (646) 859-0093
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

820 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10032
Washington Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 820 Riverside Drive.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Excellent for co-workers or Students. This is a 5 Bed / 2.5 Bath in WASHINGTON HEIGHTS, COLUMBIA MEDICAL and PRESBYTERIAN HOSPITAL Area, NEWLY RENOVATED, Apartment at the Second Floor Overlooks Courtyard. This unit has been Completely Gut renovated. Large living room, Stainless Steel appliances/Granite Chefs Island Kitchen with Microwave, Dishwasher, Renovated Bath with 6-Jet Shower Heads, AC & TV Included, Heat & Hot Water Included, Pet-Friendly, Live-In Super, Closets in every Room, Washer/Dryer In Unit, Street Parking, Access to Several Subways (A/B/C/D etc.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 820 Riverside Drive have any available units?
820 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 820 Riverside Drive have?
Some of 820 Riverside Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 820 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
820 Riverside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 820 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 820 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 820 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 820 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 820 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 820 Riverside Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 820 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 820 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 820 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 820 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 820 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 820 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
