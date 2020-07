Amenities

No Fee. Be the first to live in this stunning new construction building. Large 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit. 814 Amsterdam Avenue is a 44 unit building with condo style finishes, washer dryer's in each unit, expansive chef's kitchens, and large windows allowing endless sunlight. This elevator building is pet friendly and has a common outdoor space fully equipped with outdoor furniture. Price is net effective. Please contact me anytime to view.