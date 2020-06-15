81 Cabrini Boulevard

Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors cats allowed recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

RENOVATED - CABRINI BLVD & 180'S Renovated two bedroom - Hardwood floors from front door throughout bedrooms. Renovated Kitchen with wood cabinetry open plan living area. Renovated bathroom with white tiles and diamond black accents. Porcelain fixtures and tiled floors. The building is steps from the "A" train, delis, local restaurants, stores to shop and the neighborhood Starbucks. Nearby are Fort Tryon Park "the Cloisters" and the New Leaf Cafe. There's also a great bike trail, with trails north and south. The laundry facility is around the corner and the super lives on premise. Convenient travel to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, Columbia Morningside Campus, City College and Mid-town. Live-in Super Cats Only - No Dogs Guarantors Allowed Guarantors Accepted SoveRE75169