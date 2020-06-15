All apartments in New York
Find more places like 81 Cabrini Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
81 Cabrini Boulevard
Last updated June 6 2020 at 8:10 PM

81 Cabrini Boulevard

81 Cabrini Boulevard · (917) 709-1491
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

81 Cabrini Boulevard, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
cats allowed
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
RENOVATED - CABRINI BLVD & 180'S Renovated two bedroom - Hardwood floors from front door throughout bedrooms. Renovated Kitchen with wood cabinetry open plan living area. Renovated bathroom with white tiles and diamond black accents. Porcelain fixtures and tiled floors. The building is steps from the "A" train, delis, local restaurants, stores to shop and the neighborhood Starbucks. Nearby are Fort Tryon Park "the Cloisters" and the New Leaf Cafe. There's also a great bike trail, with trails north and south. The laundry facility is around the corner and the super lives on premise. Convenient travel to Columbia Presbyterian Hospital, Columbia Morningside Campus, City College and Mid-town. Live-in Super Cats Only - No Dogs Guarantors Allowed Guarantors Accepted SoveRE75169

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 81 Cabrini Boulevard have any available units?
81 Cabrini Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 81 Cabrini Boulevard have?
Some of 81 Cabrini Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and cats allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 81 Cabrini Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
81 Cabrini Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 81 Cabrini Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 81 Cabrini Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 81 Cabrini Boulevard offer parking?
No, 81 Cabrini Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 81 Cabrini Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 81 Cabrini Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 81 Cabrini Boulevard have a pool?
No, 81 Cabrini Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 81 Cabrini Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 81 Cabrini Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 81 Cabrini Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 81 Cabrini Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 81 Cabrini Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ten23
500 W 23rd St
New York, NY 10011
208 WEST 23RD STREET
208 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011
Echelon Chelsea
37 W 21st St
New York, NY 10010
12 East 86th Street
12 East 86th Street
New York, NY 10028
24 5th Ave
24 5th Avenue
New York, NY 10011
40 East 89th Street
40 East 89th Street
New York, NY 10128
360 West 43rd Street
360 W 43rd St
New York, NY 10036
London Terrace Gardens
435 West 23rd Street
New York, NY 10011

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity