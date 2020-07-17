Sign Up
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM
Overview
Location
Price
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
808 Columbus Ave
808 Columbus Avenue
·
(917) 727-6571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location
808 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side
Price and availability
Studio
Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now
$2,686
Studio · 1 Bath · 424 sqft
Report This Listing
Amenities
$2686 studio in Upper West Side!
DoormanElevatorParking GarageStorage Available
If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 808 Columbus Ave have any available units?
808 Columbus Ave has a unit available for $2,686 per month. Check out the
Price and Availability section
for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
Is 808 Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
808 Columbus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
No, 808 Columbus Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New York
.
Does 808 Columbus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 808 Columbus Ave offers parking.
Does 808 Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Columbus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Columbus Ave have a pool?
No, 808 Columbus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 808 Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 808 Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Columbus Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Columbus Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Columbus Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
