808 Columbus Ave.
Last updated June 29 2020 at 3:03 PM

808 Columbus Ave

808 Columbus Avenue · (917) 727-6571
Location

808 Columbus Avenue, New York, NY 10025
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. now

$2,686

Studio · 1 Bath · 424 sqft

Amenities

garage
elevator
doorman
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
doorman
elevator
parking
garage
$2686 studio in Upper West Side!

DoormanElevatorParking GarageStorage Available

If you are interested in seeing this unit call, text or email me at any time!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 808 Columbus Ave have any available units?
808 Columbus Ave has a unit available for $2,686 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 808 Columbus Ave currently offering any rent specials?
808 Columbus Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 808 Columbus Ave pet-friendly?
No, 808 Columbus Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 808 Columbus Ave offer parking?
Yes, 808 Columbus Ave offers parking.
Does 808 Columbus Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 808 Columbus Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 808 Columbus Ave have a pool?
No, 808 Columbus Ave does not have a pool.
Does 808 Columbus Ave have accessible units?
No, 808 Columbus Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 808 Columbus Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 808 Columbus Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 808 Columbus Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 808 Columbus Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

