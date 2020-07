800 Sixth.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub microwave oven range walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse elevator 24hr gym cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr laundry internet access pool table putting green valet service

Lease today and receive two months free plus up to $1,000 off deposit. Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Call to schedule yours today. Attractively situated amidst top-quality destinations for dining, shopping, and entertainment. In moments, enjoy the beauty of Madison Square Park and shop on Fifth Avenue. Each apartment home features modern floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Work out in the fitness center, relax in the resident lounge, and head up to the rooftop to enjoy spectacular panoramic views of the city skyline and the Empire State Building.