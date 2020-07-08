All apartments in New York
Find more places like 80 Nassau Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
80 Nassau Street
Last updated July 8 2020 at 8:47 AM

80 Nassau Street

80 Nassau Street · (646) 624-9373
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Financial District
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all

Location

80 Nassau Street, New York, NY 10038
Financial District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
elevator
bike storage
Quiet, Low rise elevator building with common roof deck and bike room. Close to transportation, schools, dining and shopping. Walking distance to South Street Seaport..Spacious layout, may be converted. White epoxy resin floors throughout, Walk-in closet, Wall-to-wall Thermobreak windows, 11ft. high ceilings, Black granite kitchen counters, Microwave with ventilation hood, Dishwasher, Frost free refrigerator with ice maker, Gas range with self-cleaning oven Stainless steel sink with garbage disposal. Separate room for washer/dryer, Designer lighting, ISDN Fiber Optic Cable Granite bathrooms with imported porcelain tiles. Cable TV hook-up. Video Intercom System. Air Conditioning & Ceiling Fans

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Nassau Street have any available units?
80 Nassau Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 80 Nassau Street have?
Some of 80 Nassau Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Nassau Street currently offering any rent specials?
80 Nassau Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Nassau Street pet-friendly?
No, 80 Nassau Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 80 Nassau Street offer parking?
No, 80 Nassau Street does not offer parking.
Does 80 Nassau Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 80 Nassau Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Nassau Street have a pool?
No, 80 Nassau Street does not have a pool.
Does 80 Nassau Street have accessible units?
No, 80 Nassau Street does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Nassau Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 80 Nassau Street has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 80 Nassau Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

445
445 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
300 East 39th
300 E 39th St
New York, NY 10016
James Marquis
101 West 90th Street
New York, NY 10024
19 W 69TH ST.
19 West 69th Street
New York, NY 10023
101 West End
101 W End Ave
New York, NY 10023
RiverEast
408 East 92nd Street
New York, NY 10128
The Capitol
776 Avenue of the Americas
New York, NY 10001
148 West 10th Street
148 West 10th Street
New York, NY 10014

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Luxury PlacesNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity