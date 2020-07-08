80 Nassau Street

Amenities
Quiet, Low rise elevator building with common roof deck and bike room. Close to transportation, schools, dining and shopping. Walking distance to South Street Seaport..Spacious layout, may be converted. White epoxy resin floors throughout, Walk-in closet, Wall-to-wall Thermobreak windows, 11ft. high ceilings, Black granite kitchen counters, Microwave with ventilation hood, Dishwasher, Frost free refrigerator with ice maker, Gas range with self-cleaning oven Stainless steel sink with garbage disposal. Separate room for washer/dryer, Designer lighting, ISDN Fiber Optic Cable Granite bathrooms with imported porcelain tiles. Cable TV hook-up. Video Intercom System. Air Conditioning & Ceiling Fans