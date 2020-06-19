8 WEST 31ST STREET 11

Amenities
BRAND NEW MASSIVE 3BR/2BTH LUXDOORMAN,GYM,ROOFDECK - Property Id: 258778
ONE OF A KIND 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom WITH 11 FOOT CEILINGS ! ! ! Bright and spacious layout featuring oversized south facing windows. Oak wood floors, fully equipped open granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, mosaic tiled backsplash, two full luna marble bathrooms including master en suite and custom closets. Luxury doorman building right off 5th avenue. 24 hour concierge, resident club, fitness center, parking garage & 360 degree roof deck. All domestic and international applicants welcomed.
No Dogs Allowed
