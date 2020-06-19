All apartments in New York
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

8 WEST 31ST STREET 11

8 West 31st Street · (631) 599-0699
Location

8 West 31st Street, New York, NY 10001
Koreatown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 11 · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
24hr concierge
doorman
gym
parking
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
BRAND NEW MASSIVE 3BR/2BTH LUXDOORMAN,GYM,ROOFDECK - Property Id: 258778

ONE OF A KIND 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom WITH 11 FOOT CEILINGS ! ! ! Bright and spacious layout featuring oversized south facing windows. Oak wood floors, fully equipped open granite kitchen with stainless steel appliances, mosaic tiled backsplash, two full luna marble bathrooms including master en suite and custom closets. Luxury doorman building right off 5th avenue. 24 hour concierge, resident club, fitness center, parking garage & 360 degree roof deck. All domestic and international applicants welcomed.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/258778
Property Id 258778

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5843467)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

