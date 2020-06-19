8 SAINT MARKS PLACE

Charming 2 bedroom, granite tile floor in kitchen, dishwasher, granite bathroom, decorative fireplaces, 2 closets, hardwood floors, high ceilings, laundry in building, NYU ( class), great Astor Place/ East Village location!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
