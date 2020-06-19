All apartments in New York
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

8 SAINT MARKS PLACE

8 Saint Mark's Place · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8 Saint Mark's Place, New York, NY 10003
East Village

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Charming 2 bedroom, granite tile floor in kitchen, dishwasher, granite bathroom, decorative fireplaces, 2 closets, hardwood floors, high ceilings, laundry in building, NYU ( class), great Astor Place/ East Village location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 SAINT MARKS PLACE have any available units?
8 SAINT MARKS PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 SAINT MARKS PLACE have?
Some of 8 SAINT MARKS PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 SAINT MARKS PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
8 SAINT MARKS PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 SAINT MARKS PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 8 SAINT MARKS PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 8 SAINT MARKS PLACE offer parking?
No, 8 SAINT MARKS PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 8 SAINT MARKS PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 SAINT MARKS PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 SAINT MARKS PLACE have a pool?
No, 8 SAINT MARKS PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 8 SAINT MARKS PLACE have accessible units?
No, 8 SAINT MARKS PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8 SAINT MARKS PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 SAINT MARKS PLACE has units with dishwashers.
