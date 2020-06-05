8 Jones St

Amenities

Brand new listing! Functional Studio in the heart of the West Village!



*Please note, landlord offering 2 weeks free. Price listed is net effective based on a 12 month lease term.



Apartment Features:



Functional Layout

Renovated Kitchen/Bathroom

Wide Plank Hardwood Floors



Kitchen Features:



-Top of the Line New Appliances (Refrigerator, Oven)

-Granite Counter tops

-Plenty of Counter Space / Cabinet Space



Neighborhood Features:



-Great Restaurants, Nightlife, Shops

-Multiple Grocery stores in the area

-Located in the Heart of the West Village

-Easy Access to all public transportation



*Please note, photos are stock to showcase layout and finishes of apartment.