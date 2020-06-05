All apartments in New York
Last updated June 5 2020 at 4:10 AM

8 Jones St

8 Jones Street · (917) 292-5874
Location

8 Jones Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 2B · Avail. now

$2,678

Studio · 1 Bath

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Brand new listing! Functional Studio in the heart of the West Village!

*Please note, landlord offering 2 weeks free. Price listed is net effective based on a 12 month lease term.

Apartment Features:

Functional Layout
Renovated Kitchen/Bathroom
Wide Plank Hardwood Floors

Kitchen Features:

-Top of the Line New Appliances (Refrigerator, Oven)
-Granite Counter tops
-Plenty of Counter Space / Cabinet Space

Neighborhood Features:

-Great Restaurants, Nightlife, Shops
-Multiple Grocery stores in the area
-Located in the Heart of the West Village
-Easy Access to all public transportation

*Please note, photos are stock to showcase layout and finishes of apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Jones St have any available units?
8 Jones St has a unit available for $2,678 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 8 Jones St have?
Some of 8 Jones St's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Jones St currently offering any rent specials?
8 Jones St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Jones St pet-friendly?
No, 8 Jones St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 8 Jones St offer parking?
No, 8 Jones St does not offer parking.
Does 8 Jones St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Jones St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Jones St have a pool?
No, 8 Jones St does not have a pool.
Does 8 Jones St have accessible units?
No, 8 Jones St does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Jones St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8 Jones St does not have units with dishwashers.
