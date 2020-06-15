79 Laight Street

Amenities

patio / balcony gym elevator 24hr concierge doorman clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge doorman elevator gym bike storage

Spectacular Tribeca penthouse triplex loft condominium with outdoor space, offers a quiet retreat from city life.Upon entering this 2 bedroom (convertible 3) , 2.5 bath stunning home through your private key locked elevator, the sun filled main level welcomes you with expansive space for living and entertaining .The windowed kitchen with top appliances and separate dining area complete this floor.The second level which is accessed via custom floating wood staircase , features 2 large scale bedrooms, both with ensuite baths and ample storage. Level 3 welcomes you with Tribeca views through oversized windows and incredible roof terrace. Space for a third bedroom plus den or home office completes what feels like a townhouse within a full service building.Located in TriBeCa's hottest neighborhood, The Sugar Warehouse is one of the few full-service and landmarked pre-war condominiums in the area, offering a 24-hour concierge, fitness room, rooftop lounge, playroom, bicycle storage and live-in Super.Just across the street from the Hudson River Park and brand new Piers 25 and 26. It is also within close proximity to Soho, the West Village and all that downtown has to offer. Laight Street's cobblestone roads highlight the charm of TriBeCa and lead to many restaurants and shopping destinations in the immediate area, as well as an array of subway stops providing convenient access to various New York City destinations. A large storage unit is included.