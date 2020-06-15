All apartments in New York
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:17 PM

79 Laight Street

79 Laight Street · (212) 444-7972
Location

79 Laight Street, New York, NY 10013
Tribeca

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 5H · Avail. now

$17,995

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
gym
elevator
24hr concierge
doorman
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
bike storage
Spectacular Tribeca penthouse triplex loft condominium with outdoor space, offers a quiet retreat from city life.Upon entering this 2 bedroom (convertible 3) , 2.5 bath stunning home through your private key locked elevator, the sun filled main level welcomes you with expansive space for living and entertaining .The windowed kitchen with top appliances and separate dining area complete this floor.The second level which is accessed via custom floating wood staircase , features 2 large scale bedrooms, both with ensuite baths and ample storage. Level 3 welcomes you with Tribeca views through oversized windows and incredible roof terrace. Space for a third bedroom plus den or home office completes what feels like a townhouse within a full service building.Located in TriBeCa's hottest neighborhood, The Sugar Warehouse is one of the few full-service and landmarked pre-war condominiums in the area, offering a 24-hour concierge, fitness room, rooftop lounge, playroom, bicycle storage and live-in Super.Just across the street from the Hudson River Park and brand new Piers 25 and 26. It is also within close proximity to Soho, the West Village and all that downtown has to offer. Laight Street's cobblestone roads highlight the charm of TriBeCa and lead to many restaurants and shopping destinations in the immediate area, as well as an array of subway stops providing convenient access to various New York City destinations. A large storage unit is included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 79 Laight Street have any available units?
79 Laight Street has a unit available for $17,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 79 Laight Street have?
Some of 79 Laight Street's amenities include patio / balcony, gym, and elevator. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 79 Laight Street currently offering any rent specials?
79 Laight Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 79 Laight Street pet-friendly?
No, 79 Laight Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 79 Laight Street offer parking?
No, 79 Laight Street does not offer parking.
Does 79 Laight Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 79 Laight Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 79 Laight Street have a pool?
No, 79 Laight Street does not have a pool.
Does 79 Laight Street have accessible units?
No, 79 Laight Street does not have accessible units.
Does 79 Laight Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 79 Laight Street does not have units with dishwashers.
