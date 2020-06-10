77 Perry Street

Amenities

Live in this charming pre-war 1 bedroom Co-Op on one of the most coveted TREE LINED and renowned blocks in the heart of the West Village. Located on Perry Street (AKA "The Sex and the City block"), between Bleecker St. & West 4th Street.



This residence features North & East exposures, both overlooking the historic picturesque townhouse gardens of the Village. This quiet and tranquil trophy pad has been newly RENOVATED with ebony HARDWOOD FLOORS, crown moldings, CUSTOM built in CLOSETS, a highly efficient stainless steel kitchenette, high ceilings, over sized windows, and EXPOSED BRICK. The WINDOWED bathroom is stylishly designed with river stone floors, tiled walls, and a lava stone sink.



There is a DAILY PORTER and local SUPER, so the building is meticulously maintained, and there's a voice intercom system for security. The building is in close proximity to the HighLine Park, Hudson River Park, Meatpacking District, Chelsea, Union Square and tons of public transportation. You have Citibike on the block, SUBWAYS 1,2,3,A,B,C,D,E,F,M, and the L on 14th plus the bus lines M20 & M8. You also have Magnolia's bakery around the corner and Extra Virgin restaurant along with The Meatball Shop, Murrary's Cheese Bar, Minetta Tavern, Perla, Carbone, and all the other restaurants and shops that this amazing neighborhood has to offer.