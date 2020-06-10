All apartments in New York
Find more places like 77 Perry Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
77 Perry Street
Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:18 PM

77 Perry Street

77 Perry Street · (646) 580-7362
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

77 Perry Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 5-D · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Live in this charming pre-war 1 bedroom Co-Op on one of the most coveted TREE LINED and renowned blocks in the heart of the West Village. Located on Perry Street (AKA "The Sex and the City block"), between Bleecker St. & West 4th Street.

This residence features North & East exposures, both overlooking the historic picturesque townhouse gardens of the Village. This quiet and tranquil trophy pad has been newly RENOVATED with ebony HARDWOOD FLOORS, crown moldings, CUSTOM built in CLOSETS, a highly efficient stainless steel kitchenette, high ceilings, over sized windows, and EXPOSED BRICK. The WINDOWED bathroom is stylishly designed with river stone floors, tiled walls, and a lava stone sink.

There is a DAILY PORTER and local SUPER, so the building is meticulously maintained, and there's a voice intercom system for security. The building is in close proximity to the HighLine Park, Hudson River Park, Meatpacking District, Chelsea, Union Square and tons of public transportation. You have Citibike on the block, SUBWAYS 1,2,3,A,B,C,D,E,F,M, and the L on 14th plus the bus lines M20 & M8. You also have Magnolia's bakery around the corner and Extra Virgin restaurant along with The Meatball Shop, Murrary's Cheese Bar, Minetta Tavern, Perla, Carbone, and all the other restaurants and shops that this amazing neighborhood has to offer.,This residence features North & East exposures, both overlooking the historic picturesque townhouse gardens of the Village. This quiet and tranquil trophy pad has been newly RENOVATED with ebony HARDWOOD FLOORS, crown moldings, CUSTOM built in CLOSETS, a highly efficient stainless steel kitchenette, high ceilings, over sized windows, and EXPOSED BRICK. The WINDOWED bathroom is stylishly designed with river stone floors, tiled walls, and a lava stone sink.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 77 Perry Street have any available units?
77 Perry Street has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 77 Perry Street currently offering any rent specials?
77 Perry Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 77 Perry Street pet-friendly?
No, 77 Perry Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 77 Perry Street offer parking?
No, 77 Perry Street does not offer parking.
Does 77 Perry Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 77 Perry Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 77 Perry Street have a pool?
No, 77 Perry Street does not have a pool.
Does 77 Perry Street have accessible units?
No, 77 Perry Street does not have accessible units.
Does 77 Perry Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 77 Perry Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 77 Perry Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 77 Perry Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 77 Perry Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The River Cliff
628 West 151 Street
New York, NY 10031
Gracie Court
920 Riverside Dr
New York, NY 10032
420 West 42nd Street
420 West 42nd Street
New York, NY 10036
West 54th
505 W 54th St
New York, NY 10019
303 East 83rd
303 E 83rd St
New York, NY 10028
The Chelsea
160 W 24th St
New York, NY 10011
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity