Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

75 West End Avenue

75 West End Avenue · (334) 274-7864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

75 West End Avenue, New York, NY 10023
Upper West Side

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit C3J · Avail. now

$2,600

Studio · 1 Bath

1 Bedroom

Unit C2L · Avail. now

$2,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit S3J · Avail. now

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit P8D · Avail. now

$3,350

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit C14L · Avail. now

$4,000

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit S11L · Avail. now

$4,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit P6K · Avail. now

$5,395

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit P38B · Avail. now

$6,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 75 West End Avenue.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
clubhouse
concierge
doorman
internet access
playground
This 1,000-unit high-rise features a New York Sports Club fitness center with pool and classes for adults and children, appleseeds® children's playroom, children's outdoor playground, parking and a complimentary shuttle bus to Columbus Circle.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12, 24 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3.33x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water
Application Fee: $20 per applicant
Deposit: 1 Months Rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Parking Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 West End Avenue have any available units?
75 West End Avenue has 9 units available starting at $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 West End Avenue have?
Some of 75 West End Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 West End Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
75 West End Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 West End Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 75 West End Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 75 West End Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 75 West End Avenue offers parking.
Does 75 West End Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 West End Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 West End Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 75 West End Avenue has a pool.
Does 75 West End Avenue have accessible units?
No, 75 West End Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 75 West End Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 West End Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
