Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in New York
Find more places like 75 Jane Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
New York, NY
/
75 Jane Street
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
75 Jane Street
75 Jane Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
West Village
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
75 Jane Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
concierge
doorman
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
lobby
One Bedroom with hardwood floors, renovated bathroom and kitchen including stainless steel appliances. Available Now! Virtual Showings Available!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 75 Jane Street have any available units?
75 Jane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
What amenities does 75 Jane Street have?
Some of 75 Jane Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 75 Jane Street currently offering any rent specials?
75 Jane Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Jane Street pet-friendly?
No, 75 Jane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New York
.
Does 75 Jane Street offer parking?
No, 75 Jane Street does not offer parking.
Does 75 Jane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Jane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Jane Street have a pool?
No, 75 Jane Street does not have a pool.
Does 75 Jane Street have accessible units?
No, 75 Jane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Jane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Jane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
180 Riverside Boulevard
180 Riverside Blvd
New York, NY 10069
The Concerto
200 West 60th Street
New York, NY 10019
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
307 East 44th Street
307 East 44th Street
New York, NY 10017
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
18-20 Cornelia Street
20 Cornelia Street
New York, NY 10014
222 W80
222 W 80th St
New York, NY 10024
Similar Pages
New York 1 Bedrooms
New York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly Apartments
New York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Bronx, NY
Jersey City, NJ
Newark, NJ
Yonkers, NY
Hoboken, NJ
Elizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NY
New Rochelle, NY
Bayonne, NJ
West New York, NJ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Upper West Side
Upper East Side
Hell's Kitchen
Chelsea
Midtown East
Washington Heights
Harlem
East Harlem
Apartments Near Colleges
CUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Metropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New York
American Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College