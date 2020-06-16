All apartments in New York
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:12 PM

Location

75 Jane Street, New York, NY 10014
West Village

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
elevator
concierge
doorman
One Bedroom with hardwood floors, renovated bathroom and kitchen including stainless steel appliances. Available Now! Virtual Showings Available!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 75 Jane Street have any available units?
75 Jane Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 75 Jane Street have?
Some of 75 Jane Street's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 75 Jane Street currently offering any rent specials?
75 Jane Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 75 Jane Street pet-friendly?
No, 75 Jane Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 75 Jane Street offer parking?
No, 75 Jane Street does not offer parking.
Does 75 Jane Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 75 Jane Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 75 Jane Street have a pool?
No, 75 Jane Street does not have a pool.
Does 75 Jane Street have accessible units?
No, 75 Jane Street does not have accessible units.
Does 75 Jane Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 75 Jane Street does not have units with dishwashers.
