- GREAT VALUE. LARGE FLEX 3 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM- HEAT, HOT WATER, ELECTRIC & GAS ARE ALL INCLUDED IN THE RENT!- OPTION TO PAY THE NET EFFECTIVE RENT OF approx $4946.67 PER MONTHBEDROOMS:- Fit either a queen or king sized bed.- Large windows- Large closets- Great view of city skylineKITCHEN:- Grey counter-tops- Pass Through Island KitchenLIVING ROOM- Fits almost any sized couch so get ready to be creative- Sunny and airy!BUILDING- 24 hour doorman- New fitness center- Laundry room with lots of machines- Courtyard- Located 6 minutes to the C/E TrainsCall me to view this today!