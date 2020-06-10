738 E 6th St

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel doorman

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities doorman e-payments lobby

738 East 6th Street, Apartment 1C



NO FEE - CARSON VIRTUAL DOORMAN EXPERIENCE BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS + WASHER/DRYER!



*Virtual Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*



Apartment and Building Features:

-Carson Virtual Doorman Experience

-Massive Communal Outdoor Space

-Renovated Hallways and Lobby Entrance

-Renovated Duplex Apartment

-In-Unit Washer/Dryer!

-4 Full or Queen Size Bedrooms with Closet Space

-Brand New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances ? Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!

-Spacious Living and Dining Area Layout

-4 Brand New Bathrooms with Marble and Subway Tiling, Stall Showers and Sink Vanities

-Hardwood Floors

-Recessed and Overhead Lighting

-Pay Rent Online!

-Building-Link Maintenance Portal

-Local Super



Transportation: F, M, J, Z, B, D, 6, M15



Please Note:



- The advertised price is the net effective rent with 2 Weeks Free on an 1 Year lease term for an immediate move-in only. Gross Rent = $5,395



- Advertised pictures are stock photos that represent the renovations in the apartment and the layout.