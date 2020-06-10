All apartments in New York
Last updated June 3 2020 at 9:45 AM

738 E 6th St

738 East 6th Street · (516) 225-7739
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

738 East 6th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1C · Avail. now

$5,192

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
doorman
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
doorman
e-payments
lobby
738 East 6th Street, Apartment 1C

NO FEE - CARSON VIRTUAL DOORMAN EXPERIENCE BRAND NEW RENOVATIONS + WASHER/DRYER!

*Virtual Tour and Floor Plan Available Upon Request*

Apartment and Building Features:
-Carson Virtual Doorman Experience
-Massive Communal Outdoor Space
-Renovated Hallways and Lobby Entrance
-Renovated Duplex Apartment
-In-Unit Washer/Dryer!
-4 Full or Queen Size Bedrooms with Closet Space
-Brand New Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances ? Refrigerator, Stove/Oven, Microwave and Dishwasher!
-Spacious Living and Dining Area Layout
-4 Brand New Bathrooms with Marble and Subway Tiling, Stall Showers and Sink Vanities
-Hardwood Floors
-Recessed and Overhead Lighting
-Pay Rent Online!
-Building-Link Maintenance Portal
-Local Super

Transportation: F, M, J, Z, B, D, 6, M15

Please Note:

- The advertised price is the net effective rent with 2 Weeks Free on an 1 Year lease term for an immediate move-in only. Gross Rent = $5,395

- Advertised pictures are stock photos that represent the renovations in the apartment and the layout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 738 E 6th St have any available units?
738 E 6th St has a unit available for $5,192 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 738 E 6th St have?
Some of 738 E 6th St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 738 E 6th St currently offering any rent specials?
738 E 6th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 738 E 6th St pet-friendly?
No, 738 E 6th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 738 E 6th St offer parking?
No, 738 E 6th St does not offer parking.
Does 738 E 6th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 738 E 6th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 738 E 6th St have a pool?
No, 738 E 6th St does not have a pool.
Does 738 E 6th St have accessible units?
No, 738 E 6th St does not have accessible units.
Does 738 E 6th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 738 E 6th St has units with dishwashers.
