72 Mercer Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:34 AM

72 Mercer Street

72 Mercer Street · (212) 444-7880
Location

72 Mercer Street, New York, NY 10012
SoHo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4 WEST · Avail. now

$22,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
elevator
gym
hot tub
Available Furnished June 1st. This expansive 2-bedroom, 2 and a half bath, designer loft is located in a full service boutique condominium at 72 Mercer Street. Residence 4 West is a turnkey, thoughtfully designed home, offering key-locked elevator entry, 11'5" beamed ceilings, dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows, and hardwood floors. In the open living area, the centerpiece is a gas-burning fireplace, and oversized windows facing west allowing natural sunlight throughout the day. The dining space is served by a stunning open chef's kitchen by Bulthaup, featuring beautiful maple and aluminum cabinetry, marble countertops, a large island, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances including a wine fridge. The bedrooms are down the hall, and both are lined with huge window walls facing east . The master bedroom is generously sized, featuring a fitted walk-in closet, private balcony and spa-like 5-fixture bath. The Carrara and Thassos marble bathrooms are adorned with premium Porcher, Dornbracht, Duravit and Waterworks fixtures. Built in 2006, 72 Mercer Street is an elegant contemporary building with just 8 apartments, a full time doorman, fitness studio, concierge and private storage. Located on the most coveted section of Mercer Street.. Soho is considered one of the most attractive Downtown neighborhoods with stylish boutiques, restaurants, galleries and shops within easy reach of all amenities and transportation.This is a broker/owner listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 72 Mercer Street have any available units?
72 Mercer Street has a unit available for $22,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 72 Mercer Street have?
Some of 72 Mercer Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 72 Mercer Street currently offering any rent specials?
72 Mercer Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 72 Mercer Street pet-friendly?
No, 72 Mercer Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 72 Mercer Street offer parking?
No, 72 Mercer Street does not offer parking.
Does 72 Mercer Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 72 Mercer Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 72 Mercer Street have a pool?
No, 72 Mercer Street does not have a pool.
Does 72 Mercer Street have accessible units?
No, 72 Mercer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 72 Mercer Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 72 Mercer Street does not have units with dishwashers.
