Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel walk in closets gym elevator

Unit Amenities fireplace furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities concierge doorman elevator gym hot tub

Available Furnished June 1st. This expansive 2-bedroom, 2 and a half bath, designer loft is located in a full service boutique condominium at 72 Mercer Street. Residence 4 West is a turnkey, thoughtfully designed home, offering key-locked elevator entry, 11'5" beamed ceilings, dramatic floor-to-ceiling windows, and hardwood floors. In the open living area, the centerpiece is a gas-burning fireplace, and oversized windows facing west allowing natural sunlight throughout the day. The dining space is served by a stunning open chef's kitchen by Bulthaup, featuring beautiful maple and aluminum cabinetry, marble countertops, a large island, and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances including a wine fridge. The bedrooms are down the hall, and both are lined with huge window walls facing east . The master bedroom is generously sized, featuring a fitted walk-in closet, private balcony and spa-like 5-fixture bath. The Carrara and Thassos marble bathrooms are adorned with premium Porcher, Dornbracht, Duravit and Waterworks fixtures. Built in 2006, 72 Mercer Street is an elegant contemporary building with just 8 apartments, a full time doorman, fitness studio, concierge and private storage. Located on the most coveted section of Mercer Street.. Soho is considered one of the most attractive Downtown neighborhoods with stylish boutiques, restaurants, galleries and shops within easy reach of all amenities and transportation.This is a broker/owner listing.