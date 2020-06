Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher recently renovated

Classic spacious pre-war East Village apartment.

Separate, fully renovated kitchen with plenty of counter space, cabinets and dishwasher.

Large living room, perfect for entertaining.

Large queen-size bedroom with closets and overhead storage.

In-unit washer/dryer.

Huge shared outdoor space with other 1st floor apartment. Great way to get to know your neighbor.

Quiet building just around the corner from all the new bars and cafes on Ave C.



Listed price is Net-Effective rent (1 month free on 12 month lease) Gross rent-$3000