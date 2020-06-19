712 West 176th Street

Amenities

This bright and spacious 2 bedroom with open kitchen/living room boasts hardwood floors, exposed brick, great closet space, open kitchen layout with full sized appliances. Laundry in the building, and only steps away from the 175th A express train (20 minutes to midtown) makes this a great West of Broadway find! Heat and Hot Water Included. The property is situated across the street from J Hood Wright Park, the YMCA and just a couple of blocks from Riverside Park. 5 blocks up on 181st you have a variety of dining options (Italian, Gastropubs, Ramen, Diners and various fresh produce markets). Please note: The photos associated with this listing are not of the actual unit, but do reflect the typical finishes and layout of our renovated 2 bedroom units found on this line of the property. The listed price reflects the net effective rent after the concession is applied: 1 month free rent on a 12 month lease. The gross rent = $2400.