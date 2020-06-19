All apartments in New York
Find more places like 712 West 176th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
712 West 176th Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:02 PM

712 West 176th Street

712 West 176th Street · (347) 920-6778
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

712 West 176th Street, New York, NY 10033
Washington Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2A · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This bright and spacious 2 bedroom with open kitchen/living room boasts hardwood floors, exposed brick, great closet space, open kitchen layout with full sized appliances. Laundry in the building, and only steps away from the 175th A express train (20 minutes to midtown) makes this a great West of Broadway find! Heat and Hot Water Included. The property is situated across the street from J Hood Wright Park, the YMCA and just a couple of blocks from Riverside Park. 5 blocks up on 181st you have a variety of dining options (Italian, Gastropubs, Ramen, Diners and various fresh produce markets). Please note: The photos associated with this listing are not of the actual unit, but do reflect the typical finishes and layout of our renovated 2 bedroom units found on this line of the property. The listed price reflects the net effective rent after the concession is applied: 1 month free rent on a 12 month lease. The gross rent = $2400.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 712 West 176th Street have any available units?
712 West 176th Street has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 712 West 176th Street currently offering any rent specials?
712 West 176th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 712 West 176th Street pet-friendly?
No, 712 West 176th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 712 West 176th Street offer parking?
No, 712 West 176th Street does not offer parking.
Does 712 West 176th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 712 West 176th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 712 West 176th Street have a pool?
No, 712 West 176th Street does not have a pool.
Does 712 West 176th Street have accessible units?
No, 712 West 176th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 712 West 176th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 712 West 176th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 712 West 176th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 712 West 176th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 712 West 176th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7 West 21st street
7 West 21st Street
New York, NY 10010
The Nathaniel
138 E 12th St
New York, NY 10003
Beatrice
105 W 29th St
New York, NY 10001
70 Pine
70 Pine Street
New York, NY 10005
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
15 Cliff
15 Cliff St
New York, NY 10038
The Lewis
411 W 35th St
New York, NY 10018
The Chrystie
229 Chrystie St
New York, NY 10002

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity