711 2ND AVE.
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:20 AM

711 2ND AVE.

711 2nd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

711 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10016
Murray Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Amazing newly renovated 1 bedroom apt. Can be easily converted to 2 bedrooms. Great layout. Fresh new bath. Hardwood floors, soaring high ceilings. Lots of cabinet and closet space. Norris9068

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 2ND AVE. have any available units?
711 2ND AVE. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 711 2ND AVE. currently offering any rent specials?
711 2ND AVE. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 2ND AVE. pet-friendly?
No, 711 2ND AVE. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 711 2ND AVE. offer parking?
No, 711 2ND AVE. does not offer parking.
Does 711 2ND AVE. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 2ND AVE. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 2ND AVE. have a pool?
No, 711 2ND AVE. does not have a pool.
Does 711 2ND AVE. have accessible units?
No, 711 2ND AVE. does not have accessible units.
Does 711 2ND AVE. have units with dishwashers?
No, 711 2ND AVE. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 711 2ND AVE. have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 2ND AVE. does not have units with air conditioning.
