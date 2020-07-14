Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup extra storage granite counters ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities gym game room pool table lobby media room valet service yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bike storage business center cc payments coffee bar conference room doorman e-payments golf room hot tub internet cafe key fob access kickboxing studio new construction online portal package receiving playground sauna smoke-free community

1 MONTH FREE ON A 12-MONTH LEASE OR 1.5 MONTHS FREE ON A 16-MONTH LEASE Gross rent is $6,095Great value 2-bedroom 1-bathroom apartment with city view, full kitchen, an in-unit washer & dryer and ample closet space! Located in the lively Financial District, 70 Pine Street is a stone-throw away to mass transit, a quick hop to local bars and restaurants, Pier 11 & iPic, and a short-walking distance to the exciting Westfield Shopping Center.With approximately 21,000-square-feet of amenity spaces curated by the prestigious La Palestra Fitness and Wellness Center, 70 Pine is acclaimed for its state-of-the-art aerobic and strength training facilities. Additional amenities include a dedicated Pilates and Yoga studio, private massage and treatment rooms, a full-length Bowling Alley, 2 virtual golf simulators, a screening room converted from a historic vault and a game room with a pool table and ping-pong. Valet services offered as well as a 24-hour attended lobby.