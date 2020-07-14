All apartments in New York
70 Pine.
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:20 AM

70 Pine

Open Now until 6pm
70 Pine Street · (205) 537-5653
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 Pine Street, New York, NY 10005
Financial District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

Studio

Unit 1119 · Avail. now

$2,583

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 1306 · Avail. now

$2,658

Studio · 1 Bath

Unit 1125 · Avail. now

$2,662

Studio · 1 Bath

See 3+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 1624 · Avail. Aug 1

$3,370

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 3501 · Avail. now

$3,904

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Unit 5403 · Avail. now

$4,162

1 Bed · 1 Bath

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3204 · Avail. now

$2,425

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 2108 · Avail. now

$4,804

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Unit 1902 · Avail. now

$5,412

2 Bed · 2 Bath

See 1+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1519 · Avail. now

$8,125

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Unit PH5702 · Avail. Sep 15

$11,139

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 70 Pine.

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
game room
pool table
lobby
media room
valet service
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bike storage
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
conference room
doorman
e-payments
golf room
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
kickboxing studio
new construction
online portal
package receiving
playground
sauna
smoke-free community
1 MONTH FREE ON A 12-MONTH LEASE OR 1.5 MONTHS FREE ON A 16-MONTH LEASE Gross rent is $6,095Great value 2-bedroom 1-bathroom apartment with city view, full kitchen, an in-unit washer & dryer and ample closet space! Located in the lively Financial District, 70 Pine Street is a stone-throw away to mass transit, a quick hop to local bars and restaurants, Pier 11 & iPic, and a short-walking distance to the exciting Westfield Shopping Center.With approximately 21,000-square-feet of amenity spaces curated by the prestigious La Palestra Fitness and Wellness Center, 70 Pine is acclaimed for its state-of-the-art aerobic and strength training facilities. Additional amenities include a dedicated Pilates and Yoga studio, private massage and treatment rooms, a full-length Bowling Alley, 2 virtual golf simulators, a screening room converted from a historic vault and a game room with a pool table and ping-pong. Valet services offered as well as a 24-hour attended lobby.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 4x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Deposit: 1 month
Move-in Fees: COI/$1000 deposit for self move
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: Extra deposit on larger pets
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.
Storage Details: Limited/waiting list

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 70 Pine have any available units?
70 Pine has 15 units available starting at $2,425 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 Pine have?
Some of 70 Pine's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 Pine currently offering any rent specials?
70 Pine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 Pine pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 Pine is pet friendly.
Does 70 Pine offer parking?
No, 70 Pine does not offer parking.
Does 70 Pine have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 70 Pine offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 Pine have a pool?
No, 70 Pine does not have a pool.
Does 70 Pine have accessible units?
Yes, 70 Pine has accessible units.
Does 70 Pine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 Pine has units with dishwashers.

