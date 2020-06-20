70 BATTERY PLACE

Amenities
The newly renovated, pet-friendly residences at Riverwatch boast high ceilings, wide oak plank flooring, central heating and cooling, and oversized walk-in closets. Open kitchen layouts are complete with rich walnut cabinets, granite counter tops with breakfast bar, tile backsplashes and stainless steel GE appliances, including a microwave and dishwasher. Oversized bathrooms feature large mirrors, soak tub and modern vanity top sinks.