70 BATTERY PLACE
70 BATTERY PLACE

70 Battery Place · (646) 340-7171
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

70 Battery Place, New York, NY 10280
Battery Park City

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
parking
bike storage
garage
internet access
The newly renovated, pet-friendly residences at Riverwatch boast high ceilings, wide oak plank flooring, central heating and cooling, and oversized walk-in closets. Open kitchen layouts are complete with rich walnut cabinets, granite counter tops with breakfast bar, tile backsplashes and stainless steel GE appliances, including a microwave and dishwasher. Oversized bathrooms feature large mirrors, soak tub and modern vanity top sinks.Beautiful top floor very bright 1-bedroom apartment with high ceilings in Battery Park City, lsr258398

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 70 BATTERY PLACE have any available units?
70 BATTERY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 70 BATTERY PLACE have?
Some of 70 BATTERY PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 70 BATTERY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
70 BATTERY PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 70 BATTERY PLACE pet-friendly?
Yes, 70 BATTERY PLACE is pet friendly.
Does 70 BATTERY PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 70 BATTERY PLACE does offer parking.
Does 70 BATTERY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 70 BATTERY PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 70 BATTERY PLACE have a pool?
No, 70 BATTERY PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 70 BATTERY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 70 BATTERY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 70 BATTERY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 70 BATTERY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
