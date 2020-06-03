All apartments in New York
7 West 21st Street

7 W 21st St · (702) 824-4514
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7 W 21st St, New York, NY 10010
Flatiron District

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
elevator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
elevator
gym
game room
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
lobby
yoga
This 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATHROOM PENTHOUSE features a fully equipped kitchen including stainless steel appliances, an over-sized bathroom with a floating vanity, excellent closet space, and in-unit Bosch washer/dryer. Enjoy this brand-new open floor plan that includes a wall of windows and Oak Wood floors throughout! 7 West 21st St. is located in the heart of NYC's landmark district and bustling Flatiron neighborhood. This unique property offers a tranquil sanctuary resembling an oasis with a sunken garden, landscaped courtyards and roof-top terraces equipped with TVs, grills and additional entertaining spaces. While there are plenty of shopping and dining options in the area, there are abundant stay-at home amenities with a state-of-the-art fitness center and yoga studio, plenty of lounges, media and private lounges to host events, game rooms with a golf simulator and a children's room. The building has 24-hour concierge and a leasing office open seven days a week for optimum convenience. Experience 7 West 21st St.'s distinct serene environment!7 West 21st Street blends classic architectural exteriors with chic modern interiors to create a unique living experience. The serene lobby is an oasis and features a beautiful sunken garden as its centerpiece. lsr263221

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 West 21st Street have any available units?
7 West 21st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 7 West 21st Street have?
Some of 7 West 21st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7 West 21st Street currently offering any rent specials?
7 West 21st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 West 21st Street pet-friendly?
No, 7 West 21st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 7 West 21st Street offer parking?
No, 7 West 21st Street does not offer parking.
Does 7 West 21st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7 West 21st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 West 21st Street have a pool?
No, 7 West 21st Street does not have a pool.
Does 7 West 21st Street have accessible units?
No, 7 West 21st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7 West 21st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 West 21st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
