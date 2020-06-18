All apartments in New York
Find more places like 7 W 84 STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
New York, NY
/
7 W 84 STREET
Last updated May 11 2020 at 7:56 AM

7 W 84 STREET

7 West 84th Street · (646) 600-4838
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Upper West Side
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7 West 84th Street, New York, NY 10024
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Gorgeous, sun drenched 2BR apartment with hardwood floors, high ceilings, a/c, exposed brick, decorative, brick fireplace, and modern appliances and fixtures in an owner occupied Brownstone off Central Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7 W 84 STREET have any available units?
7 W 84 STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 7 W 84 STREET currently offering any rent specials?
7 W 84 STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7 W 84 STREET pet-friendly?
No, 7 W 84 STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 7 W 84 STREET offer parking?
No, 7 W 84 STREET does not offer parking.
Does 7 W 84 STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7 W 84 STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7 W 84 STREET have a pool?
No, 7 W 84 STREET does not have a pool.
Does 7 W 84 STREET have accessible units?
No, 7 W 84 STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 7 W 84 STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 7 W 84 STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7 W 84 STREET have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7 W 84 STREET has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7 W 84 STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Octagon
888 Main St
New York, NY 10044
777 6th Avenue
777 6th Ave
New York, NY 10001
Aire
200 West 67th Street
New York, NY 10023
Longacre House
305 W 50th St
New York, NY 10019
48-50 Greenwich Ave.
48 Greenwich Avenue
New York, NY 10011
Avalon Clinton
515 W 52nd St
New York, NY 10019
245 East 11th Street
245 East 11th Street
New York, NY 10003
88 Leonard
88 Leonard Street
New York, NY 10013

Similar Pages

New York 1 BedroomsNew York 2 Bedrooms
New York Dog Friendly ApartmentsNew York Pet Friendly Places
New York Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Brooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJ
Newark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJ
Staten Island, NYNew Rochelle, NYBayonne, NJWest New York, NJ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Upper West SideUpper East SideHell's Kitchen
ChelseaMidtown EastWashington Heights
HarlemEast Harlem

Apartments Near Colleges

CUNY John Jay College of Criminal JusticeMetropolitan College of New York
Columbia University in the City of New YorkAmerican Musical and Dramatic Academy
Barnard College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity