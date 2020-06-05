694 10 Ave 5A

Amenities
Sun Blasted 3BR Loft+W/D in Midtown West - Property Id: 294585
Available Immediately~Midtown West
****LOW FEE****
Gorgeous, renovated apartment with 2 bedrooms and an additional loft bedroom, large, bright living room, fireplace, exposed brick, soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, large separate kitchen, granite counters, dishwasher, microwave, abundant cabinet space, washer/dryer, a/c, a very large roof deck.
Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
No Dogs Allowed
