Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

694 10 Ave 5A

694 10th Avenue · (281) 763-9523
Location

694 10th Avenue, New York, NY 10019
Hell's Kitchen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit Unit 5A · Avail. now

$4,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Sun Blasted 3BR Loft+W/D in Midtown West - Property Id: 294585

Available Immediately~Midtown West

****LOW FEE****

Gorgeous, renovated apartment with 2 bedrooms and an additional loft bedroom, large, bright living room, fireplace, exposed brick, soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, large separate kitchen, granite counters, dishwasher, microwave, abundant cabinet space, washer/dryer, a/c, a very large roof deck.

Conveniently located near restaurants, cafes and nightlife.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/294585
Property Id 294585

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5833147)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

