69 East 125th Street
69 East 125th Street

69 East 125th Street · (917) 903-4300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

69 East 125th Street, New York, NY 10035
East Harlem

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
doorman
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
bike storage
garage
media room
Immaculate 1 bedroom offering sweeping downtown views in Harlems hottest new development, full amenity building! *Building Amenities*-Virtual Doorman-Furnished roof deck and courtyard with sweeping NYC views-Indoor Parking Garage-Bike and Storage -Laundry Room-State of the art Gym-Part-Time Security -Elevator-Ping Pong Table*Unit Amenities*- Extra Large Window with sweeping southern views- Top of the line Stainless Steel GE appliances- White Caeserstone Granite Counters- Chrome Faucets and Stainless Steel Sink- Custom Cabinetry and self closing Drawers- High end White Oak flooring- Beautifully tiled bathroom with large vanity, sink, soaking tub- High Ceilings69 East 125 St is a brand new development from Greystone Development. Perfectly located just one block from the 4,5,6 trains and two blocks from the 2 and 3 train, tenants have easy access no matter where you commute. Harlem is an incredible neighborhood, with culture, and cuisine like no other in NYC. With iconic places such as Apollo Theater and Paris Blues, and famed restaurant options such as Sylvias and Red Rooster, eating good has never been so easy.Harlem 125 brings vibrant, contemporary living to one of Manhattans most dynamic and culturally relevant neighborhoods. A partnership between Greystone Developer and Kutnicki Bernstein Architects, the 12 story structure is a new, residential benchmark with its modern exterior, a seamless blend of cool grey brick and wood panel accents. Harlem 125 offers a collection of studio, one-, and two-bedroom residences with interiors designed by Lauren Williams. Select units boast private outdoor spaces ranging from terraces to balconies. The building features a common landscaped courtyard, furnished rooftop deck with views of the citys skyline and a state-of-the-art fitness center. Located one block from Marcus Garvey Park, Harlem 125 leaves little to be desired. Renowned arts and music venues, innovative culinary offerings and buzzing nightlife options are right outside your door. With the 2, 3 and 4, 5, 6 subway and Metro-North station along 125th St., commuting to- and from Harlem 125 couldnt be more convenient.Please note price reflects owner concession of 1 months free on 12 month lease. Gross rent is $3025 livingny112647

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

