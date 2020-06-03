All apartments in New York
688 Riverside Drive
Last updated June 17 2020 at 3:10 PM

688 Riverside Drive

688 Riverside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

688 Riverside Drive, New York, NY 10031
Harlem

Amenities

elevator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
elevator
Just in!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 688 Riverside Drive have any available units?
688 Riverside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 688 Riverside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
688 Riverside Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 688 Riverside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 688 Riverside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 688 Riverside Drive offer parking?
No, 688 Riverside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 688 Riverside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 688 Riverside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 688 Riverside Drive have a pool?
No, 688 Riverside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 688 Riverside Drive have accessible units?
No, 688 Riverside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 688 Riverside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 688 Riverside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 688 Riverside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 688 Riverside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
