Home
/
New York, NY
/
685 fort washington avenue
Last updated July 11 2020 at 8:40 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
685 fort washington avenue
685 Fort Washington Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
New York
See all
Washington Heights
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Luxury Places
See all
Location
685 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights
Amenities
concierge
doorman
lobby
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
concierge
doorman
lobby
Just in!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 685 fort washington avenue have any available units?
685 fort washington avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
New York, NY
.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
New York Rent Report
.
Is 685 fort washington avenue currently offering any rent specials?
685 fort washington avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 685 fort washington avenue pet-friendly?
No, 685 fort washington avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in New York
.
Does 685 fort washington avenue offer parking?
No, 685 fort washington avenue does not offer parking.
Does 685 fort washington avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 685 fort washington avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 685 fort washington avenue have a pool?
No, 685 fort washington avenue does not have a pool.
Does 685 fort washington avenue have accessible units?
No, 685 fort washington avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 685 fort washington avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 685 fort washington avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 685 fort washington avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 685 fort washington avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
