675 West 59th Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court gym parking playground pool garage sauna tennis court yoga

Contact us for a Virtual Presentation today!Waterline Square Luxury Rentals offer unparalleled high quality, timeless design with spacious, light-filled layouts and breathtaking views. One Waterline #609 is a light-filled north-facing Studio residence with stunning Waterline Park and Hudson River views. The interior finishes include an appliance package designed by Bosch, a wine refrigerator, fully-vented range hood, waste disposal, and a vented washer/dryer, making it a truly unique and elevated offering.Spanning nearly five acres and built around a new 2.6-acre landscaped park, Waterline Square is the culmination of a thriving riverfront neighborhood 25 years in the making, where Midtown meets the Upper West Side.Residents will have a life that transcends expectations with over 100,000 square feet of sports, leisure, and lifestyle amenities including an indoor tennis court, basketball court, squash court, soccer field, half-pipe skate park, 25m lap pool, kid's pool, steam rooms, saunas, state of the art gym, yoga studio, pilates studio, boxing studio, rock climbing wall, playroom, gardening studio, recording studio, art studio, bowling alley, golf simulator, and dog playground.Waterline Square will be home of the first-ever experiential food hall by Cipriani, as well as Empellon, by James Beard-nominated chef, Alex Stupak.The price listed includes concessions for 3-months of free rent on a 12-month lease. Tenants will pay the Legal Rent for all months that are not free.