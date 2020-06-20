All apartments in New York
675 West 59th Street
Last updated June 11 2020 at 9:30 PM

675 West 59th Street

675 W 59th St · (212) 957-9577
Location

675 W 59th St, New York, NY 10069
Upper West Side

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 609 · Avail. now

$3,917

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
sauna
tennis court
yoga
Contact us for a Virtual Presentation today!Waterline Square Luxury Rentals offer unparalleled high quality, timeless design with spacious, light-filled layouts and breathtaking views. One Waterline #609 is a light-filled north-facing Studio residence with stunning Waterline Park and Hudson River views. The interior finishes include an appliance package designed by Bosch, a wine refrigerator, fully-vented range hood, waste disposal, and a vented washer/dryer, making it a truly unique and elevated offering.Spanning nearly five acres and built around a new 2.6-acre landscaped park, Waterline Square is the culmination of a thriving riverfront neighborhood 25 years in the making, where Midtown meets the Upper West Side.Residents will have a life that transcends expectations with over 100,000 square feet of sports, leisure, and lifestyle amenities including an indoor tennis court, basketball court, squash court, soccer field, half-pipe skate park, 25m lap pool, kid's pool, steam rooms, saunas, state of the art gym, yoga studio, pilates studio, boxing studio, rock climbing wall, playroom, gardening studio, recording studio, art studio, bowling alley, golf simulator, and dog playground.Waterline Square will be home of the first-ever experiential food hall by Cipriani, as well as Empellon, by James Beard-nominated chef, Alex Stupak.The price listed includes concessions for 3-months of free rent on a 12-month lease. Tenants will pay the Legal Rent for all months that are not free.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 675 West 59th Street have any available units?
675 West 59th Street has a unit available for $3,917 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 675 West 59th Street have?
Some of 675 West 59th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 675 West 59th Street currently offering any rent specials?
675 West 59th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 675 West 59th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 675 West 59th Street is pet friendly.
Does 675 West 59th Street offer parking?
Yes, 675 West 59th Street does offer parking.
Does 675 West 59th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 675 West 59th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 675 West 59th Street have a pool?
Yes, 675 West 59th Street has a pool.
Does 675 West 59th Street have accessible units?
No, 675 West 59th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 675 West 59th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 675 West 59th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
