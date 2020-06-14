All apartments in New York
656 St Nicholas Ave
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:39 AM

656 St Nicholas Ave

656 Saint Nicholas Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

656 Saint Nicholas Avenue, New York, NY 10030
Harlem

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1BR

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 656 St Nicholas Ave have any available units?
656 St Nicholas Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
Is 656 St Nicholas Ave currently offering any rent specials?
656 St Nicholas Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 656 St Nicholas Ave pet-friendly?
No, 656 St Nicholas Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 656 St Nicholas Ave offer parking?
No, 656 St Nicholas Ave does not offer parking.
Does 656 St Nicholas Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 656 St Nicholas Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 656 St Nicholas Ave have a pool?
No, 656 St Nicholas Ave does not have a pool.
Does 656 St Nicholas Ave have accessible units?
No, 656 St Nicholas Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 656 St Nicholas Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 656 St Nicholas Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 656 St Nicholas Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 656 St Nicholas Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
