652 Broadway
Last updated June 8 2020 at 9:43 PM

652 Broadway

652 Broadway · (212) 381-6501
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

652 Broadway, New York, NY 10012
NoHo

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11F · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
all utils included
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
SHORT TERM FURNISHED RENTAL available Immediate until end of October. Cool factor abounds in this photographer's loft! High floor loft with a large corner unit living room featuring a wall of West facing windows offering both expansive views and brilliant sunlight. This loft is well equipped with a large chef's kitchen + windowed dining area, two comfortably sized bedrooms as well as one full bath. As a bonus, there's a washer dryer in the apt as well as access to a nicely furnished roof deck, shared by the building. Very simple board application and the approval happens quickly. Some flexibility with the date, so be sure to email me with your exact details. All utilities included, but will be deducted from your security deposit at the end of the lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 652 Broadway have any available units?
652 Broadway has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 652 Broadway have?
Some of 652 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 652 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
652 Broadway isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 652 Broadway pet-friendly?
No, 652 Broadway is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 652 Broadway offer parking?
No, 652 Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 652 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 652 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 652 Broadway have a pool?
No, 652 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 652 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 652 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 652 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
No, 652 Broadway does not have units with dishwashers.
