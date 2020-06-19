All apartments in New York
Last updated June 17 2020 at 8:16 AM

647 East 11th Street

647 East 11th Street · (646) 484-5111
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

647 East 11th Street, New York, NY 10009
East Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly renovated true two bedroom unit with own washer/dryer! Gorgeous exposed brick walls and hardwood floors.XL bedrooms that will fit queen and dresser for easy!Call Ko today for a private viewing! (929)-408-8354 mpg874326

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 647 East 11th Street have any available units?
647 East 11th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 647 East 11th Street have?
Some of 647 East 11th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 647 East 11th Street currently offering any rent specials?
647 East 11th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 647 East 11th Street pet-friendly?
No, 647 East 11th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 647 East 11th Street offer parking?
No, 647 East 11th Street does not offer parking.
Does 647 East 11th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 647 East 11th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 647 East 11th Street have a pool?
No, 647 East 11th Street does not have a pool.
Does 647 East 11th Street have accessible units?
No, 647 East 11th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 647 East 11th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 647 East 11th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

