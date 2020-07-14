64 Wadsworth Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

NO BROKER FEE.



Building Features Include:

- Recently renovated building

- Large bedrooms

- Chef's kitchen with ample cabinet space, S/S appliances, dishwasher and microwave

- Washer/Dryer in unit

- Open living room layout

- Tons of natural light from oversized windows

- Modern bathroom

- Heat & Hot Water included



Highlights:

- 1 train just down the block

- Few blocks to the Yeshiva University



No Pets Allowed



