64 Wadsworth Terrace
Last updated March 27 2020 at 5:53 PM

64 Wadsworth Terrace

64 Wadsworth Terrace · (484) 326-3336
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

64 Wadsworth Terrace, New York, NY 10040
Washington Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 64 Wadsworth Terrace.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO BROKER FEE.

Building Features Include:
- Recently renovated building
- Large bedrooms
- Chef's kitchen with ample cabinet space, S/S appliances, dishwasher and microwave
- Washer/Dryer in unit
- Open living room layout
- Tons of natural light from oversized windows
- Modern bathroom
- Heat & Hot Water included

Highlights:
- 1 train just down the block
- Few blocks to the Yeshiva University

P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4868942)

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $49 per person
Deposit: Up to one months rent
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 64 Wadsworth Terrace have any available units?
64 Wadsworth Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 Wadsworth Terrace have?
Some of 64 Wadsworth Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Wadsworth Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
64 Wadsworth Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 64 Wadsworth Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 64 Wadsworth Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New York.
Does 64 Wadsworth Terrace offer parking?
No, 64 Wadsworth Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 64 Wadsworth Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 64 Wadsworth Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 64 Wadsworth Terrace have a pool?
No, 64 Wadsworth Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 64 Wadsworth Terrace have accessible units?
No, 64 Wadsworth Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 64 Wadsworth Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 64 Wadsworth Terrace has units with dishwashers.
