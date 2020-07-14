64 Wadsworth Terrace, New York, NY 10040 Washington Heights
Price and availability
VERIFIED 12 months AGO
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 64 Wadsworth Terrace.
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
hardwood floors
bathtub
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
NO BROKER FEE.
Building Features Include: - Recently renovated building - Large bedrooms - Chef's kitchen with ample cabinet space, S/S appliances, dishwasher and microwave - Washer/Dryer in unit - Open living room layout - Tons of natural light from oversized windows - Modern bathroom - Heat & Hot Water included
Highlights: - 1 train just down the block - Few blocks to the Yeshiva University
P.S. THIS IS A KEYO TRUE LISTING. OUR TEAM HAS VERIFIED ALL INFO IS 100% ACCURATE.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4868942)
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months, 15+ months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $49 per person
Deposit: Up to one months rent
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 64 Wadsworth Terrace have any available units?
64 Wadsworth Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New York, NY.
How much is rent in New York, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly New York Rent Report.
What amenities does 64 Wadsworth Terrace have?
Some of 64 Wadsworth Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 64 Wadsworth Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
64 Wadsworth Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.